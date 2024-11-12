LPH Men's College Hockey Player of the Week: Eric Pohlkamp, ​​University of Denver





LET'S PLAY HOCKEY NCAA MEN'S PLAYER OF THE WEEK ERIC POHLKAMP UNIVERSITY OF DENVER BRAINERD HIGH SCHOOL University of Denver defenseman Eric Pohlkamp (5'11”-215) had three assists on Friday as Denver defeated Lindenwood University 4-1. On Saturday, he added another assist in another 4-1 victory as Denver improved to 10-0-0 on the season and remains No. 1 in the country. Pohlkamp is a native of Brainerd High School, where he scored 12 goals and 10 assists in just 18 games in his senior year with the Warriors. He went on to play for Cedar Rapids in the USHL whereHe played 127 games over two seasons and recorded 23 goals and 47 assists. He played one season at Bemidji State University and finished with 11 goals and 13 assists in 32 games. He also played in the World Juniors this past season and recorded three points in seven games to finish at +3 in the tournament. He joined defending champion Pioneers via the transfer portal this season and is off to a great start with 4 goals and 9 assists for 13 points in 10 games. He is currently tied for first on the team with a +13 rating. He was a 5th round draft pick of San Jose in the 2023 NHL Draft. Name: Eric Pohlkamp Team: Pioneers from Denver Age: 20 Year: Sophomore NHL draft: San Jose Sharks 132nd overall (2023) Previous team: Bemidji State (CCHA) Place of residence: Baxter Secondary school: Brainerd Junior team: Cedar Rapids (USHL) Statistics 2023-24: 32 GP-11G-13A-24PTS 32 GP-11G-13A-24PTS Career collegiate statistics: 42GP-15G-22A-37PTS Junior statistics: 127GP-23G-47A-70PTS High school statistics: 68GP-26G-30A-56PTS Awards/Achievements: Member of Team USA IIHF World Championship Team (2024)

Led all defensemen in goals in the state of Bemidji (2023-24)

First game with two goals on March 9 against Minnesota Duluth

First career goal on October 14 against Army

First assist on October 27 against St Thomas

2x CCHA Rookie of the Week

Finalist for Defender of the Year

Finalist for Rookie of the Year

CCHA Rookie of the Year 2023-24

Attended the San Jose Sharks Development Camp

Drafted by the Sharks in 2023 (132nd overall)

USHL Defensemen of the Year in Cedar Rapids

Two brothers who played at Division I Bowling Green

Season-high nine shoots in North Dakota, November 25

Collegiate debut on October 13 vs. Wisconsin

