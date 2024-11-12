Lightning players trade hockey sticks for fishing rods to support childhood cancer research





For Weston Hermann, Monday's tournament was anything but a day on the water fishing with his family. The 18-year-old avid hockey player is reminded of everything he has already overcome and will continue to overcome every time he throws a line. “I've had three brain surgeries, two rounds of chemotherapy and a lot of treatments,” Hermann explained. “I've been in remission and then not. It's been quite a lot.” He was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer eleven years ago and has been battling his diagnosis ever since. However, during his fight, the hockey fan found a surprising ally in his fight: Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. “The relationship we've had over the years has been something I could never have imagined,” Hermann said. 'Look what he's doing here. Without Cooper, none of this would be happening.” Cooper hosted the seventh annual “Coop's Catch for Kids” on Monday. It's his annual charity fishing tournament through which he and the Bolts have helped raise money in the fight against childhood cancer. All proceeds will go to the J5 Foundation, the Cooper Family's charitable organization founded in 2022. The event was first launched in 2016 by Cooper and his wife Jessie. Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper will host the seventh annual Coops Catch for Kids on Monday. (This image is from a previous event in March 2024.) “It's a special day for me personally,” Cooper said. “This was a vision eight years ago, and now it has turned into something bigger and better than I ever imagined.” With his entire squad participating on their day off, Cooper and the Bolts hit the water for a day of fishing with the families and children they tried to help most – but they weren't the only ones. For the second year in a row, Cooper caught not the big one, but the Big One, while all-time NHL leading scorer Wayne Gretzky joined in on the fun. “When you go through what some of these families are going through, it's good to see people like this organization putting a smile on their faces. [their] faces,” Gretzky said. As special as this day was for Cooper, his players seemed to enjoy it even more. “For a lot of these players, this is one they circle on the calendar,” Cooper said. “There's a little internal competition going on between all the guys.” The real catch, however, is what Coop's Catch for Kids stands for. “The smiles we put on the faces of children and their families make everything worthwhile,” Cooper said. By raising over a quarter of a million dollars this year alone, Cooper is helping to shine a beacon of hope for childhood cancer patients on land, sea and ice. STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY:

