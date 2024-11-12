Weekend Sports Roundup Baileys net profit

Bailey Macarthur (11WJ) produced one of the highlights of the weekend, draining seven three-pointers to lead the basketball firsts to a resounding 108-48 victory over Cranbrook.

Basketball was one of the mainstays of Trinity's successes, with 22 wins against 17 losses, with the second also winning 61-33.

Theo Leckie (11La) hit the decisive three-pointer for the fifth to break a deadlock in the final minutes and the 9B, 9F, 8I, 8J and 8K took their first wins of the season.

Volleyball players also came from the top three matches to one, with the first winning 3-0.

The former also won 5-3 in tennis, although it was one of five wins against twelve defeats, a figure reinforced by the Year 8 teams winning all matches in As, Bs and Cs.

In water polo it was a similar story: the former won 13-8, one of two victories against four defeats. The other win was a first for the season for the 15As.

The cricket firsts ended day one in a strong position at 5-367; Patrick Thomson (11Sc) scored the highest with 123, and Sajith Kundar (11Ke) made 78.

The touch football players lost 2-6 against Riverview and the six table tennis teams were unable to achieve a victory against Knox, the strongest team in the competition.

Trinity won 38 per cent of games against Cranbrook, a marked increase on the 29 per cent in the first term.

In representative news, Jayden Paskaranathan (8Du) has been selected in the CIS U15 cricket team.