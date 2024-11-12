Sports
All-South Jersey all-state girls tennis teams for 2024
The South Jersey Tennis Coaches Association has named its all-star teams for the 2024 girls tennis season.
Completely South Jersey
Singles
Bryana Tigrado, Cedar Creek
Sarah Crawford, Clearview
Sabina Giurca, Egg Harbor Community
Mia Swiecicki, Haddonfield
Jessica Yao, Lenape
Christina Htay, mainland
Sofia Basto-Cabrera, Shawnee
Victoria vonHahmann, Shawnee
Divya Prajapati, Shawnee
Double
Maya Pater and Ariel Ivler, Cherry Hill East
Demi Lu and Belina Zhang, Egg Harbor Township
Sophie Fred and Marlina Kadar, Haddonfield
Elise Hyler and Aditi Ramachandran, Lenape
Sasha Krachman and Ruhi Abrol, Moorestown
Sofia Kaufer and Emma Czechowski, Shawnee
Group 4
Singles
Michelle Michalowski, Cherry Hill East
Hannah Nash, Cherry Hill East
Sabina Giurca, Egg Harbor Community
Camille More, Egg Harbor Community
Kiera Stokes, Gloucester County Tech
Jessica Yao, Lenape
Anushka Pal, Lenape
Double
Maya Pater and Ariel Mer, Cherry Hill East
Demi Lu and Belina Zhang, Egg Harbor Township
Elise Hyler and Aditi Ramachandran, Lenape
Zamiya Borgese and Natalia Ponce, Vineland
Group 3
Singles
Cassandra Hughes, Absegami
Sarah Crawford, Clearview
Isabella Albert, Cumberland
Gabriella Albert, Cumberland
Christina Htay, mainland
Akshaya Becketti, Moorestown
Jane Ho, Moorestown
Catherine Stempin, Ocean City
Sofia Basto-Cabrera, Shawnee
Victoria vonHahmann, Shawnee
Divya Prajapati, Shawnee
Peyton Stielow, Timber Creek
Mary Ahrens, Triton
Double
Helena Homann and Sienna Longo, Clearview
Grace Wells and Lia Lyle, Clearview
Dilana Erenler and Daisy Turner, mainland
Sasha Krachman and Ruhi Abrol, Moorestown
Brooke Berkoff and Jiya Cooper, Moorestown
Sofia Kaufer and Emma Czechowski, Shawnee
Group 2
Singles
Bryana Tigrado, Cedar Creek
Mia Swiecicki, Haddonfield
Evie York, Haddonfield
Eliza Gordon, Haddonfield
Brenna Bussinger, Haddonfield
Keira Riess, Overbrook
Elisha Goncalves, Seneca
Double
Sadie Bertholf and Grace Gonzalez, Cinnaminson
Sophie Fred and Marlina Kadar, Haddonfield
Addison Super and Megan Washburn, Haddonfield
Fiona Gale and Ava Hope, Middle Township
Bella Giancoli and Avery Emmons, Seneca
Group 1
Singles
Morgan McNally, Gateway
Allison Eckstein, Gateway
Ellie Smith, Haddon Township
Kiersten Callahan, Haddon Township
Maddie Gilbert, Lower Cape May
Megan Morris, Pennsville
Anna Fisicaro, Pitman
Colette Rollins, Pitman
Emma Adams, Schalick
Double
Mia Gilbert and Kayla Heinold, Lower Cape May
Emma Cornett and Gabi Forino, Pennsville
Kendall Bennett and Amanda Bradley, Pitman
Alyssa Berry and Julianna Lindenmuth, Woodstown
Non-public
Singles
Erika Capella, Moorestown Friends
Natalya Slonis, Paul VI
Hannah Rowan, Paul VI
Double
Kari Rotter and Makenna Wakahia, Moorestown friends
Caroline Woodside and Katarina Slonis, Paulus VI
Tom McGurk is a regional sports editor for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, where he has covered South Jersey sports for more than 35 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, please contact him by email[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.
