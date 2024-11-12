All-South Jersey all-state girls tennis teams for 2024





The South Jersey Tennis Coaches Association has named its all-star teams for the 2024 girls tennis season. Completely South Jersey Singles Bryana Tigrado, Cedar Creek Sarah Crawford, Clearview Sabina Giurca, Egg Harbor Community Mia Swiecicki, Haddonfield Jessica Yao, Lenape Christina Htay, mainland Sofia Basto-Cabrera, Shawnee Victoria vonHahmann, Shawnee Divya Prajapati, Shawnee Double Maya Pater and Ariel Ivler, Cherry Hill East Demi Lu and Belina Zhang, Egg Harbor Township Sophie Fred and Marlina Kadar, Haddonfield Elise Hyler and Aditi Ramachandran, Lenape Sasha Krachman and Ruhi Abrol, Moorestown Sofia Kaufer and Emma Czechowski, Shawnee Group 4 Singles Michelle Michalowski, Cherry Hill East Hannah Nash, Cherry Hill East Sabina Giurca, Egg Harbor Community Camille More, Egg Harbor Community Kiera Stokes, Gloucester County Tech Jessica Yao, Lenape Anushka Pal, Lenape Double Maya Pater and Ariel Mer, Cherry Hill East Demi Lu and Belina Zhang, Egg Harbor Township Elise Hyler and Aditi Ramachandran, Lenape Zamiya Borgese and Natalia Ponce, Vineland Group 3 Singles Cassandra Hughes, Absegami Sarah Crawford, Clearview Isabella Albert, Cumberland Gabriella Albert, Cumberland Christina Htay, mainland Akshaya Becketti, Moorestown Jane Ho, Moorestown Catherine Stempin, Ocean City Sofia Basto-Cabrera, Shawnee Victoria vonHahmann, Shawnee Divya Prajapati, Shawnee Peyton Stielow, Timber Creek Mary Ahrens, Triton Double Helena Homann and Sienna Longo, Clearview Grace Wells and Lia Lyle, Clearview Dilana Erenler and Daisy Turner, mainland Sasha Krachman and Ruhi Abrol, Moorestown Brooke Berkoff and Jiya Cooper, Moorestown Sofia Kaufer and Emma Czechowski, Shawnee Group 2 Singles Bryana Tigrado, Cedar Creek Mia Swiecicki, Haddonfield Evie York, Haddonfield Eliza Gordon, Haddonfield Brenna Bussinger, Haddonfield Keira Riess, Overbrook Elisha Goncalves, Seneca Double Sadie Bertholf and Grace Gonzalez, Cinnaminson Sophie Fred and Marlina Kadar, Haddonfield Addison Super and Megan Washburn, Haddonfield Fiona Gale and Ava Hope, Middle Township Bella Giancoli and Avery Emmons, Seneca Group 1 Singles Morgan McNally, Gateway Allison Eckstein, Gateway Ellie Smith, Haddon Township Kiersten Callahan, Haddon Township Maddie Gilbert, Lower Cape May Megan Morris, Pennsville Anna Fisicaro, Pitman Colette Rollins, Pitman Emma Adams, Schalick Double Mia Gilbert and Kayla Heinold, Lower Cape May Emma Cornett and Gabi Forino, Pennsville Kendall Bennett and Amanda Bradley, Pitman Alyssa Berry and Julianna Lindenmuth, Woodstown Non-public Singles Erika Capella, Moorestown Friends Natalya Slonis, Paul VI Hannah Rowan, Paul VI Double Kari Rotter and Makenna Wakahia, Moorestown friends Caroline Woodside and Katarina Slonis, Paulus VI Tom McGurk is a regional sports editor for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, where he has covered South Jersey sports for more than 35 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, please contact him by email[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Support local journalism with a digital subscription.

