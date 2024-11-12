Kentucky club hockey advances to ACHA Men's Division-I, the highest level of non-NCAA hockey – Kentucky Kernel





With the season still underway, the Kentucky hockey club has announced that the team will join the ACHA Division-I next season. The move takes the team to the highest level of non-NCAA hockey and promises to shake things up during an exciting time in the club's history. We are excited to take our hockey program to the next level and continue to grow hockey in the South, said Associate Head Coach Clay Pergram. Joining the ACCHL allows us to encounter both new and familiar programs that we have competed with for the past half decade; this transition represents an exciting challenge. This climb has been a long work in progress for a team that was founded in 1984 and has been in the second division since the ACHA's founding in 1991. Although the club enjoyed brief success in early 2010, it entered a dark period of struggle until the current government took over, leading the club not only to a place in the national tournament but also never having a losing season with multiple wins of more than 20. seasons. The division change for the club comes during a period of significant change in NCAA and junior hockey, and on November 7, the NCAA Division-I council voted to make Canadian Hockey League players eligible for NCAA hockey in 2025. Previously, CHL players were considered professionals, largely due to the NHL contracts some players sign, but now high-end prospects will have more control over where they want to develop before heading to the big leagues. This change will reshape the landscape and realign the distribution of talent in collegiate hockey. Players currently in the NCAA's top division could be pushed down to Division III and players currently in the lowest division of NCAA hockey could be moved to lower levels with the new influx of Canadian and international talent. As such, Kentucky will have the potential to secure a high level of talent and continue its meteoric rise. With the possibility of more talented candidates becoming available, the club believes the rise is the best move for the program in terms of longevity and the ability to compete at the highest levels of non-varsity hockey. As a program, Kentucky has compiled 28 winning seasons and is eyeing a return to the national tournament this season. The team currently has a record of 9-3-2 and is firmly in the hunt for a regional tournament berth with strong wins on the resume. The Wildcats return to action on November 15 against the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Lexington Ice Center with a midnight puck drop.

