



Indian pacer Mohammed Shami returns to competitive cricket in the Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh after a gap of almost a year. | Photo credit: Reuters

Prime Minister India pacer Mohammed Shami will make his long-awaited return to competitive cricket after a gap of almost a year through the Bengal Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore from Wednesday, the Cricket Association of Bengal announced. Shami, who has been out of action since the 2023 World Cup final on November 19 due to an ankle injury and subsequent surgery, will look to prove his fitness in a real match situation after undergoing intensive rehabilitation at the BCCI Center of Excellence in Bengaluru . . “In a major boost for Indian cricket and the Bengal Ranji Trophy team, star pacer Mohammad Shami will make a comeback to competitive cricket for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match in Indore from Wednesday,” said CAB Secretary Naresh Ojha. said in a statement. Ojha said Shami will lead the Bangladesh bowling unit and the Indian think tank in Australia will also closely monitor Shami's performance. India have opted for a largely untested pace attack for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with rookies like Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prasidh Krishna supporting senior pros Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini and Khaleel Ahmed are in the reserves, but all come with minimal exposure to Test cricket. There was intense speculation about Shami's inclusion in the Indian squad to tour Australia, but skipper Rohit Sharma quashed such thoughts by saying he would not prefer to take an “undercooked” senior pacer Down Under. Shami had played a huge role in India's historic 2-1 Test series win against Australia in 2018-19, claiming 16 wickets at an average of 26.18. Instead, Shami focused on regaining optimal fitness at the NCA and also bowled at full strength to the nets, with Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel keeping a close eye. The nearly hour-long session took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after India's first Test against New Zealand last month. Later, Shami also said at a promotional event that he felt “100 percent” about his fitness and bowling level. Shami was also impressive while playing for India in the ODI World Cup last year. The 34-year-old was the top wicket-taker in the ICC showpiece with 24 wickets in seven matches at an average of 10.70. He has since been out of action due to an Achilles tendon injury in his right leg, for which the pacer underwent surgery in March.

