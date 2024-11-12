Sports
Lourdes Academy girls tennis Sasha Quandt reaches state podium
This story has been updated with new headlines and new information.
OSHKOSH Last month, for the first time since at least 2000, when the WISAA merged with the WIAA, Lourdes Academy rewrote the school record books when sophomore Sasha Quandt became an individual medalist at the state girls tennis tournament.
In each of the past three seasons, Lourdes' girls tennis program has steadily improved. In 2022, the Knights sent one doubles team to sectionals. Last year, as a freshman, Quandt joined a doubles team that reached sectionals and qualified individually for state.
This season, two Lourdes doubles teams (No. 1 Monse Luquin and Maya Hawi, No. 3 Aoife Mains and Abby Ridenour) reached sectionals, along with Quandt – who once again qualified for status as the Knights' No. 1 player. .
In her second state appearance, Quandt (21-5) received a first-round bye as the No. 4 overall seed. In round 2, she defeated Therese Kern of Regis 6-2, 6-0. In Round 3, she beat Megan Johnson of West Salem, 6-0, 6-1, to qualify for the state semifinals, where she lost to No. 1 seed, Kylie Matz of Brookfield Academy, 6-0, 6-0.
Playing for third place, Quandt lost to Susanna Hundt of St. Joan Antida/Chesterton Academy 6-2, 6-2, to finish fourthwhich deserves a place on the podium.
Knights coach Annie Docter said Quandt's performance was “a monumental occasion for both the Sasha and Lourdes academy.”
“Sasha fought all season to emerge as the No. 1 seed for sectionals,” Docter said. “For all her matches, we knew she would develop a game plan and play her hardest no matter who she was playing against. Sasha knows that tennis is more than just the physical side of playing, and she has worked hard all season to develop and refine the mental side of the game.”
Quandt said she is very proud of her performance this season, and will use her success as motivation to continue achieving the goals she sets each year as a representative of her school.
“When I first heard that I was the first Lourdes tennis girl to reach the podium, I felt very accomplished and satisfied with achieving the goal I created for myself last year,” said Quandt. “Representing my school in my sport allows me to continue to push myself and achieve a higher goal. These two years have meant so much to me and I will never forget the memories I have made. I have already created my goal for next year .”
Quandt talked about how last year's experience at the state level was a key to improving her performance on this second trip, especially in feeling more comfortable and confident in the mental aspect of the game.
“Last year as a freshman, being at state was all mental,” Quandt said. “I didn't know what to expect. This year I knew the environment and how to prepare myself. I imagined that I would play my points and win point by point. I had a whole year to develop my strokes and services, and I was very pleased with my service performance this year. I talked to my coaches about my mental preparation, and I couldn't have thanked them more.”
As for the physical part of her game, Docter said Quandt has improved the most from her freshman year with her “pace and placement” on the court.
“The biggest difference between Sasha's freshman year and this year was the addition of pace to her game and the ability for her to move the ball around while maintaining that pace,” Docter said.
“She has always had speed on her shots, but this year she had a speed that I have never seen her hit, and she did a great job of moving her opponent to clear the court so she could strike at the right time. moment. I think her confidence plays a big role in her ability to push the pace and become a more attacking player. As the years go by, she will continue to develop her pace and placement and use her pace with confidence in matches worked through her mental game this year so we could let Sasha use her pace during matches; sometimes she feels comfortable using her forehand slice, which is primarily a defensive shot, and it's difficult to do. “That applies to many players, and I am convinced that Sasha will continue to work on that in the off-season.”
Docter said it has been a pleasure instructing Quandt over the past two seasons because she is easy to coach and communicative.
“It was such an incredible experience to coach Sasha,” said Docter. “She is so easy to work with and is willing to try any exercise we put in front of her. She is always super honest about how she is feeling and what is going through her mind before, during and after competitions. communication about her thoughts and feelings allows us to talk through any mental blocks or negative self-talk and focus on what she did well and what she wants to work on. Open communication is the key to successful coaching, so she makes that happen part extremely easy for us.”
Quandt credited everyone who supported her as an inspiration for playing the game. She noted that tennis is therapeutic for her in a way, saying her favorite thing about it is “the feeling of hitting the ball and escaping any problems.”
“I can just go to court and take my mind off things,” Quandt said. “I can be myself and put all my strength and energy on the field. I couldn't have done this without my family and coaches. My senior, Ava Geffers, made me feel good about myself and my skills. I will miss her when she leaves and I will never forget the memories and the fun we had. I am so grateful for those who came to support me. I love my tennis family so much.
To contact Lance LeQue, you can email him at [email protected]or follow him on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, @LanceLeQue.
Local journalism is important and deserves your support! If you haven't already subscribed, please consider joining us to improve our communities through verified and trusted reporting by subscribing to the Fond du Lac reporter and/or the Oshkosh Northwest. Thanks for reading!
|
