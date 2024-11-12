Sports
Legendary USC football coach John Robinson has died
Football | November 11, 2024
LOS ANGELES John Robinson, one of USC's most popular and successful football coaches, died today (Monday, November 11) in Baton Rouge, La. from complications due to pneumonia. He was 89.
Robinson led the Trojans to the 1978 national championship and eight bowl games. He won 74.1% of his games while compiling a 104-35-4 record during 2 coaching stints spanning 12 years at Troy (1976-82 and 1993-97), posting more wins than any USC gridiron coach, except for John McKay and Howard Jones. . He was 4-0 in the Rose Bowl and earned 5 Pac-10 titles.
He produced 24 All-American first teamers, 22 NFL first rounders, 2 Heisman Trophy winners (Charles White and Marcus Allen) and a Lombardi Award winner (Brad Budde) at USC. He was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in 2004, the College Football Hall of Fame and the USC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009, the Las Vegas Bowl Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame in 2018. named Pac-10 Coach of the Year (1976 and 1978) and earned National Coach of the Year honors in 1979.
After spending 12 years (1960-71) as an assistant at Oregon, his alma mater, Robinson became a Trojan assistant for three seasons (1972-74) as Troy won a pair of national crowns.
He also was head coach of the Los Angeles Rams (1983-91), twice to the NFC title game, and at UNLV (1999-2004), and was an assistant with the Oakland Raiders in 1975.
After coaching, he provided analysis for national college football radio broadcasts and served as a development officer for the USC athletic department. He also served as a senior consultant to the LSU football program when the Tigers won the national title in 2019.
Robinson is survived by his wife Beverly, his four children (daughters Terry Medina and Lynne Sierra and sons David and Chris) and two stepchildren (Jennifer Bohle and Jeffrey Ezell) and 10 grandchildren (Raimond, Reanne, Andrew, Matthew, Jeremy, Ryan, Jason, Pierce, Preston and Evangeline).
Per Robinson's wishes, a celebration of life will be held after this college football season.
Quotes about John Robinson:
“He was a great man and a great coach. I love him so much. He was one of the greatest teachers, motivators and psychologists of all time. Everything we were on the field was a reflection of him.”
“John Robinson is one of the greatest Trojans ever. I always wanted to go to USC, and my time there was better than I could have ever imagined, and he made it special.
“It's a sad day, but it's also a day to celebrate a great man.”
USC First Team All-American quarterback Paul McDonald“It's a sad day for the Trojan family, a legend has passed and he will be missed. I remember my first team meeting under Coach Robinson during training camp. He wrote our goals on the board: 'Beat UCLA, Beat Notre Dame, Win the Rose Bowl, win a national championship.” My first reaction was: 'Whoa, the bar is set very high here!'
“Coach Robinson was very demanding, but in a human way. He had great interpersonal skills and he knew how to connect with people. He made you want to play hard for him and run through walls. You cared about him because he cared for you very much.”
USC head coach Lincoln Riley “It's a tough day. One of the greatest things about our university and our football program is honoring all the greats who have come before the coaches, the players and everyone who made this place special. Days like these are especially tough, but we can remember all the memories and incredible achievements that Coach Robinson was a part of here at USC. From our entire football family, we would like to send our condolences to his family and let them know that we appreciate Coach, and that he will forever be a big part of USC-. football.”
Legendary USC offensive lineman and Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz “When I think of John Robinson, I think of the impact he had on us, not only as players but also as individuals. I think of the things I learned at USC: how to prepare and how to compete “Those are things you need not only in football, but in life. Those are real life lessons that we were taught under John Robinson.”
