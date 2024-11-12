Chih-yuan Chuang | Tatler Asia





Chih-yuan Chuang was born in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. His father was a former Taiwanese table tennis doubles champion, and his mother was also a national table tennis player. Influenced by his family, he started playing table tennis at the age of eight, showing exceptional talent under the guidance of his mother. He advanced to international competitions and was considered a star in the table tennis community. His excellent performances led him to compete in the men's singles at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, where he reached the top eight. At the 2008 Beijing Olympics he reached the top 16, and at the 2012 London Olympics he took fourth place in men's singles. He reached the top 32 at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he again represented the Chinese Taipei team and reached the top 16. Although he did not win a medal, his remarkable achievement of participating in five consecutive Olympic Games has gained recognition from the Taiwanese public. Three years later, he competed with his student Kao Cheng-Jui at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, reaching the top eight in the men's team event. He officially announced that this would be his last appearance at the Olympic Games, leaving a legacy of six consecutive Olympic appearances, and his fighting spirit has inspired countless people in Taiwan. Away from competition, Chih-yuan Chuang has always regarded nurturing the next generation as an important responsibility. In 2008, he invested several million dollars in building the Chih-yuan Table Tennis Training Center in Kaohsiung, providing students interested in learning table tennis with more opportunities to participate in the sport. His love and dedication to table tennis have gained the support and recognition of all Taiwanese, who regard him as a godfather in the Taiwanese table tennis community.

