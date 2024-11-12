Cricket News: Cricket Highlights, Latest Results and Updates





More in Cricket 'Annoyed' ex-skipper insults commentators after Australia 'disaster' Australia has come under heavy criticism for its performance in the ODI series against Pakistan. But Tim Paine has blasted the critics. 5:44 am November 11, 2024 Awkward deadlock as India refuses to attend the tournament The International Cricket Council has informed Pakistan that India has refused to play Champions Trophy matches in the country next year. 9:33 PM November 10, 2024 Crumbling Aussies first suffer for 22 years The Australian batsmen were dismal and the Pakistan bowlers excellent as the visitors won an ODI series Down Under for the first time in 22 years. 9:11 PM November 10, 2024 Tubby's huge call on the new Australian opening bat Mark Taylor believes Nathan McSweeney has one factor that could make him the perfect Australian Test captain if all goes to plan. 2:15 am November 10, 2024 Selectors are calling on the hotly contested test site The Australian A skipper normally bats at No. 3 but will make his Test debut against India and open with Usman Khawaja. 10:29 PM November 9, 2024 The teenage feeling returns during the selection battle The battle for the vacant top spot in the Australian Test team has taken a new twist, with two contenders dismissed for golden ducks. 7:41 am November 9, 2024 'One of our worst': Cummins faces harsh reality Pat Cummins admitted the ODI loss to Pakistan was one of Australia's worst performances, with the home side facing an uphill battle in Perth. 11:05 PM November 8, 2024 A timely Harris knock exacerbates the Test selection headache As his fellow top-order batsmen fell around him, Marcus Harris took his chance to remind Test selectors what they could get this summer. 10:36 am November 8, 2024 Pakistan beats Australia as batters falter in pace Australia were all out for 163 in 35 overs against Haris Rauf's brutal pace before Saim Ayub hit six sixes to lead Pakistan to a nine-wicket win. 9:56 am November 8, 2024 Star suspended after 'unacceptable' public row with captain West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been banned for two matches and has apologized after storming off the field. 2:26 am November 8, 2024 Show more

