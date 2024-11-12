John Robinson, football coach at USC and the LA Rams, dies at 89ExBulletin

change caption Chris Martinez/AP

LOS ANGELES John Robinson, the veteran football coach who enjoyed many years of success at the University of Southern California and with the Los Angeles Rams, has died. He was 89.

The Rams confirmed Robinson's death on Monday. He died in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, of complications from pneumonia, USC said in a news release.

Robinson is high on the short list of football coaches who achieved significant success both in college and in the pros. He went 104-35-4 at USC and 75-68 with the Rams, winning postseason games and regularly competing for championships with both teams. Robinson was particularly successful in bowl games, going 8-1 in the postseason with USC and UNLV.

“Coach Robinson was one of the greatest college coaches ever, and his love for USC and his love for the game of football were second to none,” said Ronnie Lott, an All-American safety under Robinson at USC. “I always felt that while playing for him, he made us feel larger than life. And his dedication to making sure we had more than just football in our lives was so superior. “

Robinson was a member of the College Football Hall of Fame for his two successful tenures at USC. He also became the winningest coach in Rams history during his nine-year tenure with the NFL club. Sean McVay didn't pass Robinson's career win total until last month.

Robinson coached at USC from 1976 to 1982 and again from 1993 to 1997. He never had a losing record at the school and his Trojans won five conference titles and four Rose Bowls. Running backs Charles White (1979) and Marcus Allen (1981) won the Heisman Trophy while playing in Robinson's ruthless rushing offenses.

“Coach Robinson was very demanding, but in a human way,” said Paul McDonald, the quarterback of Robinson's extraordinarily talented 1979 team at USC. “He had great interpersonal skills and he knew how to connect with people. He made you want to play hard for him and run through walls. You cared about him because he cared about you so much.”

Robinson moved to the Rams in 1983 and reached the playoffs in six of his first seven seasons, winning four playoff games and advancing to two NFC championship games.

The Rams observed a moment of silence for Robinson at SoFi Stadium on Monday night before facing the Miami Dolphins.

Robinson spent six seasons coaching UNLV after his second USC tenure, and also served a stint as the Rebels' athletic director. He most recently served as a senior consultant at LSU from 2019 to 2021 during head coach Ed Orgeron's tenure.

Born in Chicago on July 25, 1935, Robinson grew up in the Bay Area, attended prep school with close friend John Madden and graduated from high school in 1954. He played tight end on Oregon's 1958 Rose Bowl championship team before starting his career. coaching career with the Ducks.

Robinson became John McKay's offensive coordinator at USC in 1972 and coached the undefeated 1972 national championship team and the 1974 team that went 10-1-1. Robinson left the Trojans for a year to join Madden on the Oakland Raiders, but returned to USC in 1976 when McKay took over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Robinson coached USC for seven outstanding seasons, winning the Pac-8 or Pac-10 titles and the Rose Bowl in three of his first four years in charge. His 1978 team was named national champions by the UPI coaching poll, while Bear Bryant's Alabama won the AP title. He coached a long list of stars during his tenure, from White and Allen to Pro Football Hall of Famers Lott, Anthony Muoz and Bruce Matthews.

Robinson continued winning in 1983 when he moved to the Rams, who played their home games in Anaheim, California. With an offense led by Eric Dickerson, Robinson's teams scored six playoff appearances and lost to the eventual Super Bowl champions in two conference title games.

Robinson's second tenure at USC included a fourth Rose Bowl victory, but the school fired him after the 1997 season.

Robinson then coached UNLV from 1999-2004, taking over a program that had lost 16 straight games. He took the Rebels to their third bowl appearance in school history only in his sophomore season, but Robinson walked away after the 2004 season with a 28-42 school record. One of his most notable victories was a 23-5 victory over No. 14 Wisconsin in 2003.

“Football lost a legend today,” UNLV athletic director Erick Harper said. “Coach Robinson was revered by his players, colleagues, fans and colleagues. He lived a great life on and off the football field in so many places, including here at UNLV as a coach and as an administrator. Our thoughts and prayers go out to John's family , as we remember everything he did for the sport nationally and here in Las Vegas.

Robinson spent many years between coaching jobs in broadcast television and radio. He returned to football at LSU five years ago as an advisor to Orgeron, the former USC coach.

Robinson is survived by his wife Beverly, his four children, two stepchildren and ten grandchildren.

A celebration of Robinson's life will be held following the college football season, in accordance with his wishes.