Sports
John Robinson, football coach at USC and the LA Rams, dies at 89ExBulletin
LOS ANGELES John Robinson, the veteran football coach who enjoyed many years of success at the University of Southern California and with the Los Angeles Rams, has died. He was 89.
The Rams confirmed Robinson's death on Monday. He died in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, of complications from pneumonia, USC said in a news release.
Robinson is high on the short list of football coaches who achieved significant success both in college and in the pros. He went 104-35-4 at USC and 75-68 with the Rams, winning postseason games and regularly competing for championships with both teams. Robinson was particularly successful in bowl games, going 8-1 in the postseason with USC and UNLV.
“Coach Robinson was one of the greatest college coaches ever, and his love for USC and his love for the game of football were second to none,” said Ronnie Lott, an All-American safety under Robinson at USC. “I always felt that while playing for him, he made us feel larger than life. And his dedication to making sure we had more than just football in our lives was so superior. “
Robinson was a member of the College Football Hall of Fame for his two successful tenures at USC. He also became the winningest coach in Rams history during his nine-year tenure with the NFL club. Sean McVay didn't pass Robinson's career win total until last month.
Robinson coached at USC from 1976 to 1982 and again from 1993 to 1997. He never had a losing record at the school and his Trojans won five conference titles and four Rose Bowls. Running backs Charles White (1979) and Marcus Allen (1981) won the Heisman Trophy while playing in Robinson's ruthless rushing offenses.
“Coach Robinson was very demanding, but in a human way,” said Paul McDonald, the quarterback of Robinson's extraordinarily talented 1979 team at USC. “He had great interpersonal skills and he knew how to connect with people. He made you want to play hard for him and run through walls. You cared about him because he cared about you so much.”
Robinson moved to the Rams in 1983 and reached the playoffs in six of his first seven seasons, winning four playoff games and advancing to two NFC championship games.
The Rams observed a moment of silence for Robinson at SoFi Stadium on Monday night before facing the Miami Dolphins.
Robinson spent six seasons coaching UNLV after his second USC tenure, and also served a stint as the Rebels' athletic director. He most recently served as a senior consultant at LSU from 2019 to 2021 during head coach Ed Orgeron's tenure.
Born in Chicago on July 25, 1935, Robinson grew up in the Bay Area, attended prep school with close friend John Madden and graduated from high school in 1954. He played tight end on Oregon's 1958 Rose Bowl championship team before starting his career. coaching career with the Ducks.
Robinson became John McKay's offensive coordinator at USC in 1972 and coached the undefeated 1972 national championship team and the 1974 team that went 10-1-1. Robinson left the Trojans for a year to join Madden on the Oakland Raiders, but returned to USC in 1976 when McKay took over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Robinson coached USC for seven outstanding seasons, winning the Pac-8 or Pac-10 titles and the Rose Bowl in three of his first four years in charge. His 1978 team was named national champions by the UPI coaching poll, while Bear Bryant's Alabama won the AP title. He coached a long list of stars during his tenure, from White and Allen to Pro Football Hall of Famers Lott, Anthony Muoz and Bruce Matthews.
Robinson continued winning in 1983 when he moved to the Rams, who played their home games in Anaheim, California. With an offense led by Eric Dickerson, Robinson's teams scored six playoff appearances and lost to the eventual Super Bowl champions in two conference title games.
Robinson's second tenure at USC included a fourth Rose Bowl victory, but the school fired him after the 1997 season.
Robinson then coached UNLV from 1999-2004, taking over a program that had lost 16 straight games. He took the Rebels to their third bowl appearance in school history only in his sophomore season, but Robinson walked away after the 2004 season with a 28-42 school record. One of his most notable victories was a 23-5 victory over No. 14 Wisconsin in 2003.
“Football lost a legend today,” UNLV athletic director Erick Harper said. “Coach Robinson was revered by his players, colleagues, fans and colleagues. He lived a great life on and off the football field in so many places, including here at UNLV as a coach and as an administrator. Our thoughts and prayers go out to John's family , as we remember everything he did for the sport nationally and here in Las Vegas.
Robinson spent many years between coaching jobs in broadcast television and radio. He returned to football at LSU five years ago as an advisor to Orgeron, the former USC coach.
Robinson is survived by his wife Beverly, his four children, two stepchildren and ten grandchildren.
A celebration of Robinson's life will be held following the college football season, in accordance with his wishes.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/11/12/g-s1-33787/john-robinson-obit
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pediatric pneumonia cases on the rise: What you need to know
- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders briefly detained for trying to meet Imran Khan in prison – The Week
- Archbishop of Canterbury under pressure to resign over church abuse scandal
- Normalization of the River in Jakarta, Pramono Manut Central Government
- Hockey: Cherry Creek crowned state champions
- Xi Jinping comes to Brazil for the G20 and meets Lula
- Decision on whether to overturn Donald Trump's hush money conviction in New York delayed
- S Jaishankar – Kashmir Observer
- Caritas in Cuba brings 'love and solidarity' to victims of successive earthquake and hurricane
- PTI leaders released after brief detention in Rawalpindi for violation of Article 144 – Pakistan
- Tennis Channel suspends American journalist after derogatory comment about Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova
- Israel missed US deadline to increase aid to Gaza, UN agency says