Tennis Channel suspends American journalist after derogatory comment about Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova





Tennis Channel has indefinitely removed American journalist Jon Wertheim from its coverage after Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova condemned his criticism of her appearance. Krejcikova played in the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia this week, the highlight of the women's regular season, where she lost to Zheng Qinwen in the semi-finals on Friday. Jon Wertheim, a prominent American tennis journalist, said during a speech on the American TV network Tennis Channel: Who do you think I am? Barbara Krejcikova? Look at the forehead as Krejcikova and Zheng take the court. The clip was circulated on social media, and in response the Czech wrote on As an athlete who has dedicated himself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this kind of unprofessional commentary. This isn't the first time something like this has happened in the sports world. I have often chosen not to say anything, but I think it is time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media. These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication that all athletes bring to the field. I love tennis very much, and I want it to be represented in a way that honors the commitment we make to compete at this level. The Tennis Channel said in a statement posted online that Wertheim made an inappropriate comment and that it holds its employees to a standard of respect for others at all times, a standard that was not met at this time. After Krejcikova's comments, Wertheim also turned to X to apologize. During a Tennis Channel studio show on Friday, I made some very regrettable comments off-air, he wrote. I acknowledge them. My apologies to them. I immediately reached out and apologized to the player. I participated in the Zoom show. During rehearsal we were shown an image of a player who had just participated. It showed her at an angle that made her forehead exaggerated. A few minutes later I was told to frame my Zoom. I looked at the low camera angle and joked that it made my forehead look like the player in question. Someone in the control room came in and I joked back. Although this was a private rehearsal, this exchange was broadcast live inadvertently and without context. I realize: I am not the victim here. It was neither professional, nor charitable, nor reflective of the person I aspire to be. I am responsible. I own this. I'm sorry. open image in gallery Marion Bartoli has previously been the subject of derogatory comments about her appearance (Scott Heavey/AELTC Pool/PA) ( PA Archive ) It is not the first time that a broadcaster has been criticized for comments about the performance of a female tennis player. In 2013, the BBC apologized after presenter John Inverdale said of French player Marion Bartoli after she won Wimbledon: Do you think Bartoli's father told her when she was little: you will never be a viewer, you will never be a (Maria) Sharapova are. , so you have to be sloppy and fight? additional reporting by PA

