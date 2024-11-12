Hockey: Cherry Creek crowned state champions





DENVER Five times since 2013, including last season, the Cherry Creek field hockey team has reached the Colorado state championship game and finished second. The second-seeded Bruins played another state title game Monday at DPS All-City Stadium. Only this time, the Bruins beat No. 5 Kent Denver 1-0 to take home first place. The Bruins are state champions for the first time since 2007. I've been on the team for the last four years and we tried to make it so hard,” said Cherry Creek senior Neilly Watts. Last year was a really hard year with our loss and I'm so happy we were able to continue this year Pull. Monday's game between Cherry Creek (17-2) and Kent Denver (12-7) was a scoreless stalemate throughout the first half. It wasn't until six minutes and three seconds into the third period that Watts broke the tie with a goal. To see this happen is incredible. I'm so happy for them, said Cherry Creek head coach Tori Karsten. If Neilly wanted to score the goal, it had to happen. I saw it three weeks in a row Neilly won the game with her goal and she did that. The Kent Denver Sun Devils, who made their first title appearance since 2017 on Monday, still have the most state hockey championships in Colorado history with 10. The Sun Devils advanced to the title game eight out of nine years between 1998 and 2006, winning seven of those games. Kent Denver won its eighth and ninth state titles in 2009 and 2011, respectively, with its most recent championship coming in 2016. Prior to this season, the Bruins appeared in the title game nine times, winning titles in both 2002 and 2007. This was the third time Kent Denver and Cherry Creek met in the final game of the season, with Kent Denver coming away with wins both times; a 1-0 extra-time win in 2000 and a 1-0 win in 2003. The Sun Devils advanced to the championship game by knocking off top-seeded Colorado Academy 3-2 in overtime in the semifinals. Cherry Creek reached the finals by defeating No. 3 Arapahoe 1-0 in the semifinals. Cherry Creek won both regular season meetings between the two teams; a 3-1 win on October 8 and a 3-2 win on October 17. Cherry Creek suffered just two losses during the regular season, both at the hands of two-time defending national champion and No. 1 postseason seed Colorado Academy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chsaanow.com/news/2024/11/12/field-hockey-cherry-creek-crowned-state-champion.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos