



PITTSBURGH, November 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, DICK'S sporting goods (NYSE: DKS) has its Gift guide for the holidays 2024 with top brands Nike, FP Movement, adidas, On, Hoka, Stanley, The North Face and Owala, as well as CALIA, DSG, Maxfli, Alpine Design and VRST, brands exclusively available at DICK'S. The Holiday Gift Guide, available on DICKS.com and the DICK'S App, features the best gift ideas for friends and family, gifts under $50popular stocking stuffers and top deals. (PRNewsfoto/DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc.) DICK'S Sporting Goods offers an incredible range of products to ensure everyone receives the perfect gift this holiday season, including: Shoes from top brands such as On, Hoka, adidas, Birkenstock, Nike and Jordan.

The latest performance apparel, gear and equipment for women, men and children from brands available exclusively from DICK'S CALIA, VRST, DSG, Maxfli and Alpine Design.

Jackets, coats, vests and more from top brands such as Patagonia, Carhartt and The North Face and boots from Ugg, Timberland and SOREL.

Gifts for every golfer from brands such as Maxfli, Callaway, TaylorMade, Titleist and Walter Hagen.

There should be gifts for the whole family, such as the Prince Challenger table tennis table, the Solo Stove Fire Pit and a Goliath basketball hoop.

More ways to save on clothes and shoes from the biggest brands at Go, go, away! https://www.dickssportinggoods.com/s/dicks-warehouse-salestores throughout the country. New discounts are added weekly and customers can collect DICK'S Sporting Goods loyalty points and use their ScoreCard for rewards and maximum savings. For Black Friday, DICK'S has announced these special offers on clothing, shoes and more: Valid Sunday Saturday (November 24 November 30)* Up to 30% off select Nike clothing

Up to 40% off selected Nike blazer shoes

$49.98 select CALIA Soft Scuba for women

Save up to $300 at selected golf clubs

$300 of the Prince Challenger table tennis table

$1100 Off Horizon Fitness 7.0AT Studio Series Treadmill

Up to 60% off select basketball hoops

$39.98 Carhartt K288 Men's Hoodie No matter when or how you plan to shop, DICK'S Sporting Goods offers convenient ways to meet all your holiday shopping needs. Shop in store, online at DICKS.comcurbside or via the DICK'S mobile app with these exciting delivery options: Free shipping: DICK'S Sporting Goods ScoreCard members and those with orders from $49 or more qualify for free shipping.

One-hour pick-up service: DICK'S offers customers the opportunity to purchase thousands of products online and pick up their order at a nearby DICK'S store, with most orders ready within an hour.

Ship to home : If an item is not available in store, DICK'S teammates can place an order for a customer and have it shipped directly to their home.

Same day delivery with Instacart And DoorDash : In many markets, customers can take advantage of same-day delivery by using Instacart and DoorDash. Story continues Learn more about DICK'S Sporting Goods shipping options here. DICK'S Best Price Guarantee offers customers the products they want at an unbeatable price. If a customer provides proof that the same product is available at a lower price at another retailer, DICK'S will match that price at the checkout. ScoreCard members can also earn one point for each score $1 of qualifying purchases in-store and online at DICK'S Sporting Goods. Sign up for ScoreCard and learn more here. All DICK'S locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day so teammates can spend time with their families. Stores open on Black Friday at 6:00 am and close 10:00 PM Most sporting goods from DICK'S, Sports House, Public Grounds, Go, Go, Go! and Golf Galaxy stores will offer extended shopping hours during the holiday season, with DICKS.com and the DICK'S app available 24/7 for customers' shopping needs. DICK'S Sports House locations will also host special holiday events and activities throughout the season. Customers are encouraged to check their local House of Sport store's events page for more information. About DICK'S sporting goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburghthe leading omnichannel retailer serving athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S sporting goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online and via the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a mobile youth sports platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and score management. Driven by the belief that sport has the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion of youth sports and, along with the Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and others community activities. -based initiatives. Additional information about DICK's activities, corporate donations, sustainability efforts and employment can be found at dicks.com, investor.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook And X. Contact:

