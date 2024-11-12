Utah Hockey Club welcomes new team dog Archie

Utah Hockey Club has added a new member to its roster.

Archie, a 13-week-old black Labrador retriever, is now the official team dog. The Hockey Club partnered with Americas VetDogs, a national nonprofit that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders, to help co-raise Archie, who was named after Arches National Park near Moab.

A really cute dog. It's nice to have such a good atmosphere in the arena, said Nick Bjugstad, who has a 9-year-old Shih Tzu Maltese named Milo.

Archie joined the Utah Hockey Club on Monday morning for the 22 push-ups at the Olympic Oval, which was done in conjunction with the 22 in 22 Challenge, an event created to raise awareness of the military suicide crisis .

Archie's training with the team will last 14 to 16 months, during which time he will socialize with the hockey club's staff, players and fans.

The public can meet Archie on November 15 at the Delta Center when Utah faces the Vegas Golden Knights; There will be a meet-and-greet in the main hall. Archie will also attend community events with the team and other select home games throughout the season.

Say hello to #UtahHC new team dog, Archie. The Hockey Club has partnered with Americas VetDogs, a national nonprofit organization that provides free service dogs to veterans and first responders. pic.twitter.com/MNV37Ywcw6 — Belle Fraser (@bellefraser1) November 11, 2024

Americas VetDogs is proud to partner with the Utah Hockey Club and America First Credit Union to co-raise Archie during the team's first NHL season, John Miller, president and CEO of Americas VetDogs, said in a news release . Archie will become a beloved part of the club, and we are deeply grateful to both the Utah Hockey Club and America First Credit Union for their continued support of our organization, as well as their commitment to serving our nation's veterans and first responders.

Archie still has a lot to learn before he finds his new owner. The puppy will work on basic commands and developing social skills prior to his formal training at the Americas VetDogs campus in Smithtown, New York. Archie is then paired with a veteran, active duty member or first responder with a disability.

The partnership is free of charge for the Archies recipient. Americas VetDogs receives external funding from individuals and various companies.

I love it. Our team puppy is very cute, said Alex Kerfoot. Brings a smile to people's faces, it's fun.

Kerfoot surprised his wife with their dog, a mini Australian Labradoodle named Coconut, for Christmas in 2019. The veteran forward grew up with dogs and now has one at home and at the rink.

Monday was Archie's first official day with the team as it returned to Utah after a four-game road trip in which it picked up three of a possible eight points. The Hockey Club has three days between its last game against the Nashville Predators and Wednesday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes; a rare occurrence in a competition with a busy schedule.

Utah Hockey Club center Nick Bjugstad, 17, smiles on the ice during warm-ups before an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Melissa Majchrzak)

Utah uses this time as a mental and physical reset.

It's good to practice a few times, clear out some things that we think haven't been good for us, Bjugstad said. Sometimes you need a few days to reset. …Today it was definitely a skills exercise and also a systems exercise.

Bjugstad skated on the first line Monday between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz, a combination head coach Andr Tourigny said he expects to hold against the Hurricanes. Bjugstad played with Keller and Schmaltz late last season and said he wants to use his size in the corners to create space for his linemates.

As Utah tries to figure things out on the ice and emerge from its losing slump, it will have a new fan in the stands along with Archie.

“I don't think anyone in the room doesn't like dogs,” Bjugstad said. He sure is a cute puppy.