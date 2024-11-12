Yug is only 10 years old and disabled. He is already a rising star; now he wants to play table tennis at the Olympics | Goa News





Panaji: Yug Prabhu is too young to understand why obstacles are thrown in his path, but he knows how to fight those who target him.

The ten year old table tennis player has moderate hearing loss in both ears which amounts to a 45% handicap, but that hasn't stopped him from competing fiercely, climbing to the top in the under-11 category in Goa, or even winning a cherished bronze at the recently held UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships where he won three of four matches without dropping a set.

His progress has caught everyone's attention, although Yug himself found it difficult. Other players don't talk to me and I face a lot of difficulties during a match, said Yug, while speaking to TOI with his father Yogesh Damodar Prabhu by his side. My ears hurt when there is sound, I lose my focus. I can't listen to the referee when he calls the score. But I do believe in myself. I know that soon I will win gold and reach the national team.

Such fierce determination is rare for a ten-year-old, and even rarer for someone with a disability. Keenly watching the televised table tennis action at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Yug has told his astonished parents that he too is aiming to make it to the world's biggest sporting event.

Table tennis has given him confidence, says his mother Pooja. At the age of five, Yug was diagnosed as deaf, and soon there was the lockdown (during the Covid-19 pandemic). We didn't know if he would be interested in any sport. My eldest son played table tennis and that is how Yug was introduced to the sport. He soon developed a passion.

It wasn't easy at first. Yug didn't say much and communication was a big problem.

He would understand, but he couldn't respond. We had to explain it to him slowly or give visual cues. Understanding was a problem. Many thought he was rude, that he had an attitude. There were many challenges but he picked up the table tennis language quite well and at the same time we worked on his speech therapy, Pooja said.

Yug only reached the semi-finals in his second tournament, prompting his parents to intensify training. Despite the communication issues, his coach Ulhas Raikar did a commendable job at the UV Academy as he went on to win two major ranking titles in Goa in just one year and also represented the state at national ranking tournaments.

When Yug, who hails from Davorlim in South Goa, first participated in national tournaments last year, he was ranked 32nd. Now, quite remarkably, he is in fifth place.

If a person speaks quickly, he cannot understand and becomes confused. For someone who is hearing impaired and has speech problems, table tennis is a major obstacle. We were worried but he overcame everything, Pooja said.

However, Yug has found a way to combat everything. When there is too much noise on the field during games or when scores are being counted, he turns off his hearing aids to concentrate on what lies ahead.

Considering his rapid progress and fierce determination, Yug was selected for the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Center of Excellence in West Bengal without any trial. Here he would have received top-notch coaching and competed against the best in the business world, but for his parents, training in Calcutta at such a young age and with a disability was not an option.

Instead, Yug now trains with Sangram Chavan at the KSA Table Tennis Academy.

He works hard. His biggest advantage is that he never gives up. Even if he is down (during a game), he will fight back. His mentality is that of a winner, Pooja said.

No wonder Yug makes everyone sit up and pay attention.

