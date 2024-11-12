Watch live matches on Jio Cinema and Sports 18





IND vs SA 3rd T20 Live Score Streaming: India and South Africa will face off in the third T20I at SuperSport Park, with the score tied at 1-1. India's batting has been inconsistent, especially from the openers and senior players. The team is considering changes to the batting order. The bowling, especially from Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi, was impressive. South Africa's batting also needs improvement from their senior players. The match is expected to be an exciting battle. India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Live Streaming When can you watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match? The third T20I between IND and SA will be played on Wednesday, November 13 at Supersport Park in Centurion. What time does India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match start? The match will start at 8:30 PM IST with the toss at 8:00 PM IST. Where can you watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match on TV? The T20I matches between IND and SA will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. Where can you watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match? Indian fans can also watch the live streaming on JioCinema. Squads India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan , Yasj Dayal. South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Luthord Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs.

