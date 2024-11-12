Table tennis: F.Lebrun takes fourth place in the world





Published on November 12, 2024 12:05 PM – updated on November 12, 2024 12:54 PM

Matthew Warnier

Thanks to his quarter-final appearance at the WTT Champions in Frankfurt, Flix Lebrun has once again risen in the world rankings in table tennis. The Olympic bronze medalist now sits in fourth place, with the podium in his sights.

Flix Lebrun continues his progress. Olympic bronze medalist individually and in the team event, the native of Montpellier delighted his audience by winning the WTT Champions tournament organized in the Hérault prefecture. A performance that was immediately followed by a performance by the 18-year-old table tennis player. Indeed, he reached the quarter-finals of the tournament organized in Frankfurt last week, failing against Truls Moregard after his successes against Simon Gauzy and then Jaeahyun An. If he could not realize his ambitions across the Rhine. this result is not without consequences from the point of view of the world rankingsupdated on Tuesday by World Table Tennis, taking into account the top eight results. Jingkun Liang did not make the trip to Germany, the Chinese loses his fourth place in the world rankings to Flix Lebrunwho simultaneously achieved his best ranking since the start of his career. A.Lebrun moves back one place However, Montpellier (4212 points) may not stop there. He is only 188 points behind Zhendong Fan (4400 points), who remains in third place, far away from the leading duo of his compatriots Chuqin Wang (7325 points) and Shidong Lin (6270 points). This comes as the WTT Finals, the last major meeting of the season, kicks off in Fukuoka on November 20, with the world's top ten players invited to the event. Alexis Lebrun, in turn, is losing a little ground. Defeated by Taiwanese Yun-Ju Lin as soon as he entered the competition in the WTT Champions in Frankfurt, the siblings' year fell one place in the world rankings, reaching 14th place. Four other French players appear in the Top 100 of the World Table Tennis Rankings. These are Simon Gauzy (39th), Thibaut Poret (71st), Lilian Bardet (75th) and Jules Rolland (100th).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sport365.fr/tennis-de-table-f-lebrun-sempare-de-quatrieme-place-mondiale-10643266.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos