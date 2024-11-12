Former football head coach Gerry Faust passes away – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website





Gerry Faust, head football coach at Notre Dame from 1981-85 and the legendary head coach of Moeller High School (Cincinnati), has died at the age of 89. Faust was recruited to Notre Dame straight out of Moeller High School for the 1981 season. He finished his coaching career at Notre Dame with a record of 30-26-1 over five seasons, including a Liberty Bowl victory over No. 13 Boston College in 1983. From 2015 – Strong in Heart – Gerry Faust Faust will forever be remembered for his love for the University of Notre Dame. He often told the story of his tryout for the Fighting Irish football team in the 1950s before deciding to transfer to Dayton, where he earned three letters as a quarterback under former Notre Dame head coach Hugh Devore. After retiring as a coach, Faust was a fixture on campus for Notre Dame football games. Barely out of college, Faust was selected as the first head football coach at Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati. He would win 174 games against only 17 losses in 18 seasons, including state titles in five of his final six seasons at the school, as his teams compiled a 70-1 record. About 250 players developed by Faust at Moeller earned football scholarships at the collegiate level and Moeller alumni who played at Notre Dame include Steve Neihaus, Harry Oliver, Tony Hunter and Bob Crable. Faust coached Notre Dame to victory over No. 10 Michigan in the first night game ever played at Notre Dame Stadium during the 1982 season, winning his final three games against rival Southern Cal. He finished his time at Notre Dame with a record of 30-26-1. Dave Duerson, Tom Thayer, Greg Bell, Stacey Toran, Mike Gann, Mark Bavaro and Mike Golic Sr. were among the Notre Dame student-athletes who Faust helped develop into NFL standouts. After his time at Notre Dame, Faust coached at the University of Akron from 1986 to 1994, where he helped them transition from independent to member of the Mid-American Conference. Akron finished 7-3-1 in the Zips' first year as a MAC member and Faust finished his run at Akron with a 43-53-3 record. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife of 60 years, Marlene, daughter Julie and her husband Steve, son Gerry and his wife Dee Dee, son Stephen and his wife Irina Faust, his brother Frederick and sister-in-law Laurie and grandchildren Spencer, Megan, Natalie , Alex, Chloe, Emilie and Igor.

