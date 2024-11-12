Cal sends the most qualifiers in the country to NCAA Tennis







ITA Carl Emil Overbeck earned the No. 4 seed in next week's NCAA Singles Championship.

The unveiling of the courts for the NCAA singles and doubles championships confirmed that the California men's tennis team has produced more individual qualifiers than any other men's or women's tennis program in the country. The Golden Bears feature six competitors, four for the 64-player singles field and two pairs for the 32-team doubles field. Both the singles and doubles championships will take place from November 19 to 24 at the Hurd Tennis Center at Baylor University. The lead is taken by Cal senior Carl Emil Overbeck who was named number 4 of the singles tournament. He will also pair with senior Theo Daan in NCAA doubles. Traditionally, the individual championships are held in the spring following the conclusion of the NCAA team championship, but this season and next season the individual championships will take place in the fall as part of a pilot program. Baylor will also host the team championship May 15-18. The Bears moving to the NCAA singles are Overbeck, Dean, Alex Chang And Timofey Stepanov . The duos of Chang and Mikey Wright and Van Dean and Overbeck will compete in NCAA doubles in Waco. The NCAA will announce the draws for both tournaments Saturday at 3:00 PM PT. Overbeck, a native of Copenhagen, Denmark, became the first Bear to qualify for an individual championship this fall when he won his semifinal at the ITA Northwest Regional Championships on Oct. 21, defeating teammate. Alex Chang 6-3, 6-4. The 56th-ranked Dane defeated Washington's 108th-ranked Cesar Bouchelaghem 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the regional final. Overbeck brings a 16-2 singles record to Texas for his first NCAA singles appearance. Dean, a graduate transfer from Yale and Overbeck, booked their ticket to NCAA doubles when they won the semifinals of the ITA West Sectional Championships last Saturday in Pepperdine. The 25th-ranked No. 1 duo in Malibu defeated Nevada's Lucas Hammond and Youssef Kadiri 6-3, 6-3. This is Overbeck's second NCAA doubles appearance, teaming with former teammate Yuta Kikuchi in the 2022 postseason and the first overall NCAA individual championship appearance for Dean. The duo has a record of 11-3. Saturday was a good day for Dean, a Livermore product who also qualified for NCAA singles with a win in the ITA quarterfinals. At 44th, Dean defeated UCLA's 104th-ranked Aadarsh ​​Tripathi 7-5, 6-1. He has a record of 13-6. Chang, ranked 123rd, advanced to the NCAA singles division when he defeated 96th-ranked Alexander Hoogmartens 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the ITA Sectionals on Saturday. He and Wright, a Berkeley native, qualified for the NCAA doubles on Sunday, when the senior tandem defeated Nevada's Hammond and Kadiri 6-1, 6-1 in the third-place sectionals. This is the first trip to the doubles postseason for the pair, who have posted an 8-4 record this season. Stepanov, a sophomore from Lugano, Switzerland, with an 8-4 singles record, claimed his first NCAA berth on Sunday when he won a playoff against UCLA's Tripathi 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 at sectionals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calbears.com/news/2024/11/12/mens-tennis-cal-sends-most-qualifiers-in-nation-to-ncaa-tennis.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos