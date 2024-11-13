Coco Gauff: Justine Henin says tennis star is showing signs of a very bright future after an exceptional end to the season





Justine Henin believes Coco Gauff has shown a resilience that will take her very far after capping a resurgent finish to the season with victory at the WTA Finals. The 20-year-old Gauff suffered a dip in form in the summer when she won just one match in Toronto and Cincinnati and then saw her title defense at the US Open end in the last sixteen. But she bounced back impressively with 13 wins from 15 matches to end the year. She has a resilience that will potentially take her very far in terms of what she will win in her career, former world No. 1 Henin told Eurosport about Gauff. She has the ability to bounce back, and that is the sign of a potentially very great future. Of course, there is a path to get there and achieve these successes. Her end to the season was truly exceptional, the way she went after winning that final [against Zheng Qinwen]. It's great to see matches of that quality. We've seen a lot of that this year and we've seen some rivalries start to establish themselves at the top of the game. Coco Gauff showed a lot of courage again, she plays with her weaknesses, with her flaws, but she never gives up and she showed that again in that final. Gauff's victory over Zheng made her the youngest player to win the WTA Final since Maria Sharapova in 2004. Henin added: That's part of the game, say the critics. She had some results that were less good, which is then analyzed. She had a very difficult summer. Last year she had a summer that was completely different. We saw some things that evolved in her playing in a difficult way, but I was still quite impressed with the level of her playing [in Riyadh]. Even though we can analyze her career and her results, we must also remember that she is still very young and that we are demanding for her. She is very demanding of herself. Gauff will not compete for the U.S. in this week's Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain. Jessica Pegula is also absent, meaning Danielle Collins will be the team's top-ranked singles player. USA plays against Slovakia on Thursday, November 14. Stream top tennis action live and on-demand discovery+

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/coco-gauff-justine-henin-big-future-wta-finals_sto20053702/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos