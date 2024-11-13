With 10 goals in 14 games, Connor McMichael is finally having his breakout season. Two years after former coach Peter Laviolette refused to play himthe 23-year-old now ties Alex Ovechkin in goals.

It's been a long time coming, but it's been coming all the time.

Way back in 2021-2022, I was convinced McMichael was getting little ice time and healthy scratches as his services were dogged by poor goaltending. By the way, I'm still convinced of that. No growth. But even in those early performances, McMichael was what I call a type of player shoot-y: where their most critical quality is the ability to create shooting opportunities and the willingness to actually make those shots. (I think those are two qualities.) McMichael was a hit in his first full season, but then crashed in his second year.

There are a lot of ways to think about that sophomore slump, and a lot of it rhymes with blahvioletbut in any case it was a sharp disappointment. McMichael switched from wing to centre, the team overall was in decline and his individual attack was crashing. But 2023-24 showed improvement under Spencer Carbery, and 2024-25 was an explosion.

McMichael fires 19 shots toward the net per hour of five-on-five ice time, ranking him first 17th out of 346 forwards who have played at least 120 minutes.

If we weigh these attempts based on their quality, that is, how likely each attempt is to become a goal, also called expected goals, McMichael is extraordinary.

He comes first. Throughout the competition. Higher than another Connor Mc: Connor McDavidthe best player in the world, who comes 19th.

McDavid has 5 goals and 12 assists in 13 games (as of Tuesday); he is not slow. Don't sleep on Connor McDavid. That's my advice to you. Actually, I'm going to go out on a limb: I'd say he is too still the best Connor Mc in hockey.

That's a Regularized Adjusted Plus-Minus (RAPM) chart from Evolving Hockey. Basically, each bar represents the player's performance compared to the average on another metric: goals, expected goals, shot attempts, opponent expected goals, and opponent shot attempts. Those are all on-ice stats for the player's entire team while he's on the ice, not individual stats as we discussed earlier.

In this imaginary and admittedly absurd one-on-one match, McDavid still beats McMichael in all statistics except actual goals and opponent expected goals.

The first, Washington's gaudy performance while on McMichael's watch, can be attributed to extremely high shooting percentages. The Caps are scoring on 14.2 percent of their shots on goal, with McMichael himself scoring on 25.7 percent of his own shots. Those numbers are going down. Washington's opponents' goaltenders can't stay this bad forever.

But McMichael's progress is real. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Tom Wilson have been great wings for the player, and he has shown more confidence when it comes to calling his own number. I think of that opening goal in the game against St. Louis, where McMichael carried the puck from the defensive zone through the neutral zone into the offensive zone and made a shot before the Blues had thought to control it.

That's what was so exciting about the player in his early days, except it was just a promise at the time. Now it's real. And while he's not exactly a once-in-a-generation player, he has one thing going for him over Connor McDavid:

Connor Mc Hood hit David $12,500,000 Michael $2,100,000

That's value.

Without it, this story wouldn't be possible: Natural statistical trick, All three zones, Evolving hockey And Hockey en.