



The Pakistan Cricket Board is playing a tough role after India's refusal to reach the Champions trophy, but is also walking a very fine line and risks losing millions of dollars. read more

The Pakistan Cricket Board has taken a strong stand against India's refusal to travel to its country for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy or the possibility of the tournament being shifted to another country. However, PCB walks a very fine line as it risks losing millions of dollars. It is quite difficult to imagine an ICC tournament without Team India given the financial power it wields. ICC is heavily dependent on Team India for revenue Multiple reports over the years have stated that BCCI accounts for almost 80% of ICC's total revenue. Even the $3 billion mega media rights that ICC earned from Star Sports for a four-year contract from 2024 to 2027 for global events are built on Team India's popularity and the value that India-Pakistan matches bring. Also read | Pakistani cricket greats slam India's refusal to tour for the Champions Trophy, saying enough is enough In such a scenario, the ICC will make all efforts necessary to get PCB to agree to a hybrid model where India's matches will take place in the UAE. A similar arrangement was made during the 2023 Asia Cup where India played their matches in Sri Lanka and not the original hosts Pakistan. However, the PCB is currently playing a tough role and it has been reported that the Pakistani government has asked the PCB not to agree to a hybrid model. “It's off the table. The PCB will of course follow the government guidelines,” said a source screambuzz. PCB staring at mega loss if CT is shifted from Paksitan In such a scenario, the ICC could be forced to host the tournament outside Pakistan. It has been reported that South Africa could be the new destination but it has been leaked from a source that ICC has still not taken any step towards making South Africa the new host of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The reports say also that Pakistan could boycott the Champions Trophy if the tournament is moved out of the country. Another option to the ICC is to postpone the tournament. If the tournament is postponed or Pakistan withdraws, the PCB will lose a lot of money. According to screambuzzthe PCB could lose 65 million hosting rights. This will be a big blow as the cricket board has already spent a huge amount of money on renovating stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, the PCB has sought a written explanation from BCCI from the ICC as to why they do not want to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/sports-news/pakistan-cricket-board-could-lose-millions-of-dollars-if-champions-trophy-2025-is-moved-out-of-the-country-13834734.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

