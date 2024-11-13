Richard Whittam KC will chair the new Cricket Discipline Panel





Richard Whittam KC has been appointed chairman of the Cricket Discipline Panel (CDP), a new independent tribunal that will take over from the Cricket Discipline Commission as the body charged with hearing and adjudicating regulatory breaches in the English professional cricket and subsequent sanctions. Whittam's appointment, made by the ECB board for a four-year term, comes after an open recruitment process. The 64-year-old is a specialist regulatory and criminal lawyer with a background in sports. After serving as a deputy judge at the High Court between 2016 and 2022, Whittam was appointed head of the Rugby Football Union's independent judiciary last year. Since 2014 he has chaired the discipline, safeguarding and appeals panels in rugby union. Whittam is also a member of the Word Rugby and European Professional Club Rugby Judicial Panels. Whittam will be responsible for chairing specific disciplinary matters and appointing the other members of the CDP who have an appropriate range of skills and diversity. Once these are in place, the panel will begin reviewing cases, taking over this role from the current CDC, which is chaired by Tim O'Gorman. The function of the CDP will be to hear cases brought before the CDP the cricket regulatorthe body responsible on behalf of the ECB for monitoring compliance and enforcement of the rules of the game. Established in 2023, the Cricket Regulator was a key recommendation of a damning report published by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) in June that year, detailing the structural inequality between race, gender and class in cricket in England and Wales. The majority of the cases before the panel will relate to breaches of the ECB Professional Conduct Regulations, but will also include other regulations such as the Anti-Corruption Code, the Minimum Standards for Players and Match Officials, Conditions of Playing Cricket, Bowling Review Regulations, Pitch Regulations and head protector regulations. Commenting on his appointment, Whittam said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to this important role. It is vital to the integrity of cricket that the rules and regulations of the sport are adhered to. As the first chair of the CDP, I look forward to the The panel is active and ensures that matters are dealt with quickly, in a fair, thorough and transparent manner.” ECB chairman Richard Thompson said: “The independent Cricket Discipline Panel will play an important role in enforcing the rules of cricket and dealing with misconduct and regulatory breaches. Richard Whittam KC has an impressive background in law and sports, making him the ideal person to be Chairman. the Panel. “I would like to express my sincere thanks to Tim O'Gorman and all the panel members of the Cricket Discipline Commission for the service they have given to the game over many years. They have performed an important role in enforcing the rules of cricket, and I am grateful for their continued efforts as the new members of the Cricket Discipline Panel are recruited.”

