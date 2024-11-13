Division III Women's Collegiate Tennis Rankings November 13





Tempe, AZ The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the Division III Womens National and Regional Singles and Doubles Rankings for November 13, 2024. The national rankings consist of the top 50 singles rankings and the top 25 doubles rankings. Regional rankings consist of the Top 20 rankings in singles and the top 10 in doubles. Regional rankings represent the South, Central, Northeast and West Atlantic regions. For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, visit our ITA Rankings Explained page, which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings. National rankings Regional rankings Atlantic South Rankings | Central rankings | Northeast Rankings | Western Rankings ITA collegiate tennis rankings Atlantic Regional Rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

November 13, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Emily Kantrovitz Emory 2 Izabelle Antanavicius Emory 3 Angela Dolensek Carnegie Mellon 4 Sophia Kim John Hopkins 5 Iris Berman Emory 6 Shelley Zinchenko Carnegie Mellon 7 Dakota Fordham Emory 8 Allie Murrell Washington and Lee 9 Ava Lee John Hopkins 10 Ansley Carpenter Sewanee 11 Raine Weiss Christopher Nieuwpoort 12 Jay Xiao John Hopkins 13 Lauren Long Washington and Lee 14 Sarah Livingston Sewanee 15 Yanire Marte Emory 16 Emma Caldwell Sewanee 17 Kamila Wong John Hopkins 18 Erin Li Swarthmore 19 Lena Kersten Randolf 20 Divya Venkatarama Carnegie Mellon ITA collegiate tennis rankings Atlantic Regional Rankings

Top 10 Double Rankings

November 13, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Ansley Carpenter Brooke Despriet Sewanee 2 Dakota Fordham Emily Kantrovitz Emory 3 Ava Lee Kamila Wong John Hopkins 4 Kylie Schaefer Raine Weiss Christopher Nieuwpoort 5 Anna Chow Shelley Zinchenko Carnegie Mellon 6 Eliza McPherron Yanire Marte Emory 7 Izabelle Antanavicius Iris Berman Emory 8 Lia Melvin Jay Xiao John Hopkins 9 Mary Kate Kahl Allie Murrell Washington and Lee 10 Addison felt Natalie Kim Mary Washington ITA collegiate tennis rankings Central regional rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

November 13, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Clara Zou University of Chicago 2 Erica Ekstrand University of Chicago 3 Karina Elvestrom Gustavus Adolphus 4 Xingchen Liu Carthage College 5 Sarena Biria University of Chicago 6 Olivia Mikos University of Chicago 7 Cassie Lee UW–Whitewater 8 Kelsey Dorr St. Catherine 9 Sylwia Mikos University of Chicago 10 Lily McCloskey Case Western 11 Isabelle Chong University of Chicago 12 Ally Lin Washington University in St. Louis 13 Abigail Penados North Central 14 Sophia Strupovets More forest 15 Laurel Utterback Case Western 16 Eleanor Sagittarius Washington University in St. Louis 17 Shadia Amado Aguade Kenyon 18 Pari Chavan Grinnell 19 Lauryn Douglas Bethel 20 Piper Brown Carleton ITA collegiate tennis rankings Central regional rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

November 13, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Sylwia Mikos Olivia Mikos University of Chicago 2 Eleanor Sagittarius Caitlin Bui Washington University in St. Louis 3 Karina Elvestrom Kaya De Bruijn Gustavus Adolphus 4 Molly Austin Allison Szalay Gustavus Adolphus 5 Clara Zou Sarena Biria University of Chicago 6 Erica Ekstrand Isabelle Chong University of Chicago 7 Lauryn Douglas Michaela Sullivan Bethel College 8 Amelia Asfaw Mariam Nechiporuk Carleton College 9 Erin Storrer Lillia Walter Otterleg 10 Lilly McCloskey Katalina Wang Case Western ITA collegiate tennis rankings Northeast Regional Rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

November 13, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Jackie Soloveychick Wesleyan University 2 Jimena Menendez New York University 3 Olivia Soffer Babson College 4 Victoria Wang New York University 5 Fiona Lee OF 6 Sahana Raman Middlebury College 7 Melanie Woodbury Tufts University 8 Konika Dhull Skidmore College 9 Isabella Hartman New York University 10 Sarai Dorismond Babson College 11 Nina Farhat Middlebury College 12 Elsie Van Wieren Middlebury College 13 Mattia Cristiani Babson College 14 Caroline Stuhlfaut Bowdoin College 15 Amy Cui Amherst College 16 Suzanne Pogorelec Bowdoin College 17 Nicole Ridenour RPI 18 Taylor Crain Ithaca College 19 Erin McCusker Vassar College 20 Ella Provost Skidmore College ITA collegiate tennis rankings Northeast Regional Rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

November 13, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Renna Mohsen-Breen Avenue Durkin Wesleyan University 2 Jackie Soloviechik Natalia Leroy Wesleyan University 3 Khonika boring Grace Truong Skidmore College 4 Victoria Wang Siona Vallabhaneni New York University 5 Sahana Raman Nina Farhat Middlebury College 6 Claudia Molenaar Elise Van Wieren Middlebury College 7 Mattia Cristiani Olivia Soffer Babson College 8 Josephine Libby Kai Wen Katie Yang University of Rochester 9 Chloe Zeng Jay Lu OF 10 Dounchis, Lily Friedman, Deliala Amherst College ITA collegiate tennis rankings Western Regional Rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

November 13, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Angie Zhou Pomona Pitzer 2 Marissa Markey Pomona Pitzer 3 Meagan Deng Redlands 4 Ruth Hill Trinity University 5 Cassidy Binder Peaceful 6 Carmen Bufkin Cal Lutheran 7 Trinity Levy Trinity University 8 Susanna Anand Lewis and Clark 9 Alisa Chulani Claremont Mudd Scripps 10 Nyakiri Kanefu Pomona Pitzer 11 Teleya Blunt Whitman 12 Ellie Hughes Trinity University 13 Kiana Brady Redlands 14 Jean Olivia Yu Whitman 15 Olivia Kim Trinity University 16 Amelia Poor Pomona Pitzer 17 Kalli Wiker George Fox 18 Lucy Nabedrick Trinity University 19 Sophia Nishimura Peaceful 20 Bailey Smith East Texas Baptists ITA collegiate tennis rankings Western Regional Rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

November 13, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Marissa Markey Angie Zhou Pomona Pitzer 2 Ella Brissett Alisa Chulani Claremont Mudd Scripps 3 Cassidy Binder Sophia Nishimura Peaceful 4 Ruth Hill Olivia Kim Trinity University 5 Kiana Brady Christine O'Brien Redlands 6 Arianna Castellanos Teleya Blunt Whitman 7 Trinity Levy Lucy Nabedrick Trinity University 8 Nyakiri Kanefu Annie Varty Pomona Pitzer 9 Kalli Wiker Riley Bobkiewicz George Fox 10 Lydia Lee Erika Synoski Southwestern – Advertisement –

