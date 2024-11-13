Connect with us

Division III Women's Collegiate Tennis Rankings November 13

Tempe, AZ The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the Division III Womens National and Regional Singles and Doubles Rankings for November 13, 2024.

The national rankings consist of the top 50 singles rankings and the top 25 doubles rankings. Regional rankings consist of the Top 20 rankings in singles and the top 10 in doubles. Regional rankings represent the South, Central, Northeast and West Atlantic regions.

For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, visit our ITA Rankings Explained page, which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings.

National rankings

Regional rankings

Atlantic South Rankings | Central rankings | Northeast Rankings | Western Rankings

ITA collegiate tennis rankings

  • Atlantic Regional Rankings
  • Top 20 Singles Rankings
  • November 13, 2024
Rank Player Team
1 Emily Kantrovitz Emory
2 Izabelle Antanavicius Emory
3 Angela Dolensek Carnegie Mellon
4 Sophia Kim John Hopkins
5 Iris Berman Emory
6 Shelley Zinchenko Carnegie Mellon
7 Dakota Fordham Emory
8 Allie Murrell Washington and Lee
9 Ava Lee John Hopkins
10 Ansley Carpenter Sewanee
11 Raine Weiss Christopher Nieuwpoort
12 Jay Xiao John Hopkins
13 Lauren Long Washington and Lee
14 Sarah Livingston Sewanee
15 Yanire Marte Emory
16 Emma Caldwell Sewanee
17 Kamila Wong John Hopkins
18 Erin Li Swarthmore
19 Lena Kersten Randolf
20 Divya Venkatarama Carnegie Mellon

ITA collegiate tennis rankings

  • Atlantic Regional Rankings
  • Top 10 Double Rankings
  • November 13, 2024
Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Ansley Carpenter Brooke Despriet Sewanee
2 Dakota Fordham Emily Kantrovitz Emory
3 Ava Lee Kamila Wong John Hopkins
4 Kylie Schaefer Raine Weiss Christopher Nieuwpoort
5 Anna Chow Shelley Zinchenko Carnegie Mellon
6 Eliza McPherron Yanire Marte Emory
7 Izabelle Antanavicius Iris Berman Emory
8 Lia Melvin Jay Xiao John Hopkins
9 Mary Kate Kahl Allie Murrell Washington and Lee
10 Addison felt Natalie Kim Mary Washington

ITA collegiate tennis rankings

  • Central regional rankings
  • Top 20 Singles Rankings
  • November 13, 2024
Rank Player Team
1 Clara Zou University of Chicago
2 Erica Ekstrand University of Chicago
3 Karina Elvestrom Gustavus Adolphus
4 Xingchen Liu Carthage College
5 Sarena Biria University of Chicago
6 Olivia Mikos University of Chicago
7 Cassie Lee UW–Whitewater
8 Kelsey Dorr St. Catherine
9 Sylwia Mikos University of Chicago
10 Lily McCloskey Case Western
11 Isabelle Chong University of Chicago
12 Ally Lin Washington University in St. Louis
13 Abigail Penados North Central
14 Sophia Strupovets More forest
15 Laurel Utterback Case Western
16 Eleanor Sagittarius Washington University in St. Louis
17 Shadia Amado Aguade Kenyon
18 Pari Chavan Grinnell
19 Lauryn Douglas Bethel
20 Piper Brown Carleton

ITA collegiate tennis rankings

  • Central regional rankings
  • Top 10 doubles rankings
  • November 13, 2024
Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Sylwia Mikos Olivia Mikos University of Chicago
2 Eleanor Sagittarius Caitlin Bui Washington University in St. Louis
3 Karina Elvestrom Kaya De Bruijn Gustavus Adolphus
4 Molly Austin Allison Szalay Gustavus Adolphus
5 Clara Zou Sarena Biria University of Chicago
6 Erica Ekstrand Isabelle Chong University of Chicago
7 Lauryn Douglas Michaela Sullivan Bethel College
8 Amelia Asfaw Mariam Nechiporuk Carleton College
9 Erin Storrer Lillia Walter Otterleg
10 Lilly McCloskey Katalina Wang Case Western

ITA collegiate tennis rankings

  • Northeast Regional Rankings
  • Top 20 Singles Rankings
  • November 13, 2024
Rank Player Team
1 Jackie Soloveychick Wesleyan University
2 Jimena Menendez New York University
3 Olivia Soffer Babson College
4 Victoria Wang New York University
5 Fiona Lee OF
6 Sahana Raman Middlebury College
7 Melanie Woodbury Tufts University
8 Konika Dhull Skidmore College
9 Isabella Hartman New York University
10 Sarai Dorismond Babson College
11 Nina Farhat Middlebury College
12 Elsie Van Wieren Middlebury College
13 Mattia Cristiani Babson College
14 Caroline Stuhlfaut Bowdoin College
15 Amy Cui Amherst College
16 Suzanne Pogorelec Bowdoin College
17 Nicole Ridenour RPI
18 Taylor Crain Ithaca College
19 Erin McCusker Vassar College
20 Ella Provost Skidmore College

ITA collegiate tennis rankings

  • Northeast Regional Rankings
  • Top 10 doubles rankings
  • November 13, 2024
Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Renna Mohsen-Breen Avenue Durkin Wesleyan University
2 Jackie Soloviechik Natalia Leroy Wesleyan University
3 Khonika boring Grace Truong Skidmore College
4 Victoria Wang Siona Vallabhaneni New York University
5 Sahana Raman Nina Farhat Middlebury College
6 Claudia Molenaar Elise Van Wieren Middlebury College
7 Mattia Cristiani Olivia Soffer Babson College
8 Josephine Libby Kai Wen Katie Yang University of Rochester
9 Chloe Zeng Jay Lu OF
10 Dounchis, Lily Friedman, Deliala Amherst College

ITA collegiate tennis rankings

  • Western Regional Rankings
  • Top 20 Singles Rankings
  • November 13, 2024
Rank Player Team
1 Angie Zhou Pomona Pitzer
2 Marissa Markey Pomona Pitzer
3 Meagan Deng Redlands
4 Ruth Hill Trinity University
5 Cassidy Binder Peaceful
6 Carmen Bufkin Cal Lutheran
7 Trinity Levy Trinity University
8 Susanna Anand Lewis and Clark
9 Alisa Chulani Claremont Mudd Scripps
10 Nyakiri Kanefu Pomona Pitzer
11 Teleya Blunt Whitman
12 Ellie Hughes Trinity University
13 Kiana Brady Redlands
14 Jean Olivia Yu Whitman
15 Olivia Kim Trinity University
16 Amelia Poor Pomona Pitzer
17 Kalli Wiker George Fox
18 Lucy Nabedrick Trinity University
19 Sophia Nishimura Peaceful
20 Bailey Smith East Texas Baptists

ITA collegiate tennis rankings

  • Western Regional Rankings
  • Top 10 doubles rankings
  • November 13, 2024
Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team
1 Marissa Markey Angie Zhou Pomona Pitzer
2 Ella Brissett Alisa Chulani Claremont Mudd Scripps
3 Cassidy Binder Sophia Nishimura Peaceful
4 Ruth Hill Olivia Kim Trinity University
5 Kiana Brady Christine O'Brien Redlands
6 Arianna Castellanos Teleya Blunt Whitman
7 Trinity Levy Lucy Nabedrick Trinity University
8 Nyakiri Kanefu Annie Varty Pomona Pitzer
9 Kalli Wiker Riley Bobkiewicz George Fox
10 Lydia Lee Erika Synoski Southwestern
