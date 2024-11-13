Sports
Division III Women's Collegiate Tennis Rankings November 13
Tempe, AZ The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the Division III Womens National and Regional Singles and Doubles Rankings for November 13, 2024.
The national rankings consist of the top 50 singles rankings and the top 25 doubles rankings. Regional rankings consist of the Top 20 rankings in singles and the top 10 in doubles. Regional rankings represent the South, Central, Northeast and West Atlantic regions.
For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, visit our ITA Rankings Explained page, which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings.
National rankings
Regional rankings
Atlantic South Rankings | Central rankings | Northeast Rankings | Western Rankings
ITA collegiate tennis rankings
- Atlantic Regional Rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- November 13, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Emily Kantrovitz
|Emory
|2
|Izabelle Antanavicius
|Emory
|3
|Angela Dolensek
|Carnegie Mellon
|4
|Sophia Kim
|John Hopkins
|5
|Iris Berman
|Emory
|6
|Shelley Zinchenko
|Carnegie Mellon
|7
|Dakota Fordham
|Emory
|8
|Allie Murrell
|Washington and Lee
|9
|Ava Lee
|John Hopkins
|10
|Ansley Carpenter
|Sewanee
|11
|Raine Weiss
|Christopher Nieuwpoort
|12
|Jay Xiao
|John Hopkins
|13
|Lauren Long
|Washington and Lee
|14
|Sarah Livingston
|Sewanee
|15
|Yanire Marte
|Emory
|16
|Emma Caldwell
|Sewanee
|17
|Kamila Wong
|John Hopkins
|18
|Erin Li
|Swarthmore
|19
|Lena Kersten
|Randolf
|20
|Divya Venkatarama
|Carnegie Mellon
ITA collegiate tennis rankings
- Atlantic Regional Rankings
- Top 10 Double Rankings
- November 13, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Ansley Carpenter
|Brooke Despriet
|Sewanee
|2
|Dakota Fordham
|Emily Kantrovitz
|Emory
|3
|Ava Lee
|Kamila Wong
|John Hopkins
|4
|Kylie Schaefer
|Raine Weiss
|Christopher Nieuwpoort
|5
|Anna Chow
|Shelley Zinchenko
|Carnegie Mellon
|6
|Eliza McPherron
|Yanire Marte
|Emory
|7
|Izabelle Antanavicius
|Iris Berman
|Emory
|8
|Lia Melvin
|Jay Xiao
|John Hopkins
|9
|Mary Kate Kahl
|Allie Murrell
|Washington and Lee
|10
|Addison felt
|Natalie Kim
|Mary Washington
ITA collegiate tennis rankings
- Central regional rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- November 13, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Clara Zou
|University of Chicago
|2
|Erica Ekstrand
|University of Chicago
|3
|Karina Elvestrom
|Gustavus Adolphus
|4
|Xingchen Liu
|Carthage College
|5
|Sarena Biria
|University of Chicago
|6
|Olivia Mikos
|University of Chicago
|7
|Cassie Lee
|UW–Whitewater
|8
|Kelsey Dorr
|St. Catherine
|9
|Sylwia Mikos
|University of Chicago
|10
|Lily McCloskey
|Case Western
|11
|Isabelle Chong
|University of Chicago
|12
|Ally Lin
|Washington University in St. Louis
|13
|Abigail Penados
|North Central
|14
|Sophia Strupovets
|More forest
|15
|Laurel Utterback
|Case Western
|16
|Eleanor Sagittarius
|Washington University in St. Louis
|17
|Shadia Amado Aguade
|Kenyon
|18
|Pari Chavan
|Grinnell
|19
|Lauryn Douglas
|Bethel
|20
|Piper Brown
|Carleton
ITA collegiate tennis rankings
- Central regional rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- November 13, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Sylwia Mikos
|Olivia Mikos
|University of Chicago
|2
|Eleanor Sagittarius
|Caitlin Bui
|Washington University in St. Louis
|3
|Karina Elvestrom
|Kaya De Bruijn
|Gustavus Adolphus
|4
|Molly Austin
|Allison Szalay
|Gustavus Adolphus
|5
|Clara Zou
|Sarena Biria
|University of Chicago
|6
|Erica Ekstrand
|Isabelle Chong
|University of Chicago
|7
|Lauryn Douglas
|Michaela Sullivan
|Bethel College
|8
|Amelia Asfaw
|Mariam Nechiporuk
|Carleton College
|9
|Erin Storrer
|Lillia Walter
|Otterleg
|10
|Lilly McCloskey
|Katalina Wang
|Case Western
ITA collegiate tennis rankings
- Northeast Regional Rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- November 13, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Jackie Soloveychick
|Wesleyan University
|2
|Jimena Menendez
|New York University
|3
|Olivia Soffer
|Babson College
|4
|Victoria Wang
|New York University
|5
|Fiona Lee
|OF
|6
|Sahana Raman
|Middlebury College
|7
|Melanie Woodbury
|Tufts University
|8
|Konika Dhull
|Skidmore College
|9
|Isabella Hartman
|New York University
|10
|Sarai Dorismond
|Babson College
|11
|Nina Farhat
|Middlebury College
|12
|Elsie Van Wieren
|Middlebury College
|13
|Mattia Cristiani
|Babson College
|14
|Caroline Stuhlfaut
|Bowdoin College
|15
|Amy Cui
|Amherst College
|16
|Suzanne Pogorelec
|Bowdoin College
|17
|Nicole Ridenour
|RPI
|18
|Taylor Crain
|Ithaca College
|19
|Erin McCusker
|Vassar College
|20
|Ella Provost
|Skidmore College
ITA collegiate tennis rankings
- Northeast Regional Rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- November 13, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Renna Mohsen-Breen
|Avenue Durkin
|Wesleyan University
|2
|Jackie Soloviechik
|Natalia Leroy
|Wesleyan University
|3
|Khonika boring
|Grace Truong
|Skidmore College
|4
|Victoria Wang
|Siona Vallabhaneni
|New York University
|5
|Sahana Raman
|Nina Farhat
|Middlebury College
|6
|Claudia Molenaar
|Elise Van Wieren
|Middlebury College
|7
|Mattia Cristiani
|Olivia Soffer
|Babson College
|8
|Josephine Libby
|Kai Wen Katie Yang
|University of Rochester
|9
|Chloe Zeng
|Jay Lu
|OF
|10
|Dounchis, Lily
|Friedman, Deliala
|Amherst College
ITA collegiate tennis rankings
- Western Regional Rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- November 13, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Angie Zhou
|Pomona Pitzer
|2
|Marissa Markey
|Pomona Pitzer
|3
|Meagan Deng
|Redlands
|4
|Ruth Hill
|Trinity University
|5
|Cassidy Binder
|Peaceful
|6
|Carmen Bufkin
|Cal Lutheran
|7
|Trinity Levy
|Trinity University
|8
|Susanna Anand
|Lewis and Clark
|9
|Alisa Chulani
|Claremont Mudd Scripps
|10
|Nyakiri Kanefu
|Pomona Pitzer
|11
|Teleya Blunt
|Whitman
|12
|Ellie Hughes
|Trinity University
|13
|Kiana Brady
|Redlands
|14
|Jean Olivia Yu
|Whitman
|15
|Olivia Kim
|Trinity University
|16
|Amelia Poor
|Pomona Pitzer
|17
|Kalli Wiker
|George Fox
|18
|Lucy Nabedrick
|Trinity University
|19
|Sophia Nishimura
|Peaceful
|20
|Bailey Smith
|East Texas Baptists
ITA collegiate tennis rankings
- Western Regional Rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- November 13, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Marissa Markey
|Angie Zhou
|Pomona Pitzer
|2
|Ella Brissett
|Alisa Chulani
|Claremont Mudd Scripps
|3
|Cassidy Binder
|Sophia Nishimura
|Peaceful
|4
|Ruth Hill
|Olivia Kim
|Trinity University
|5
|Kiana Brady
|Christine O'Brien
|Redlands
|6
|Arianna Castellanos
|Teleya Blunt
|Whitman
|7
|Trinity Levy
|Lucy Nabedrick
|Trinity University
|8
|Nyakiri Kanefu
|Annie Varty
|Pomona Pitzer
|9
|Kalli Wiker
|Riley Bobkiewicz
|George Fox
|10
|Lydia Lee
|Erika Synoski
|Southwestern
|
Sources
2/ https://wearecollegetennis.com/2024/11/13/division-iii-womens-collegiate-tennis-rankings-november-13th/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Khan ready to break deal with establishment, but army in decline, says The Guardian – Pakistan
- What we should remember from Donald Trump's election victory
- Detroit Catholic Central takes down Belleville, Bryce Underwood: Live updates recap
- Trump team ignores FBI background checks for some Cabinet picks
- Trump's tariffs risk 'dividing the world,' says Xi Jinping
- China Sports Weekly (11.10-11.16) -Xinhua
- 'Where do you think I lost my legs?': Senator fires back at Trump's DOD pick
- Marwat raises doubts over PTI's 'do or die' protest on November 24
- In India, Trump is seen as a peacemakerExBulletin
- Study confirms Egyptians drank psychedelic cocktails in ancient rituals
- Lancers finish second in state tennis tournament | Sport
- How to watch MSU vs. Illinois football, live stream and betting line