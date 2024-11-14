EA Sports adds Professional Womens Hockey League to NHL 25





EA Sports adds the Professional Womens Hockey League in one NHL 25 update planned for December, the company announced on Wednesday. Although NHL 25 lets players create female players in Be a Pro mode and play as women competing in International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments. It launched without the PWHL, which completed its first season in 2024. It was a notable absence due to the historic nature of the competition's first season, but NHL 25 won't be PWHL-less for much longer. The second season of PWHLs begins later this month, and NHL 25 The update will launch days later on December 5 with all six PWHL teams: the Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montral Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres. Part of the reason NHL 25 not launched with the women's competition is because the teams have only recently announced their new names and jerseys; they played their first season using only city names. When the PWHL is added NHL 25the experience is complete with the authentic kits, a full season and the Walter Cup final. Image: EA Sports/Electronic Arts We had a number of women on site [at the NHL 25 community day] and they were super excited to be a part of it, passing on the stories of them playing and now having their likeness represented in the game is definitely something they're incredibly excited to see, as are we, told senior producer Chris Haluke of the EA NHL franchise. Polygon. It is certainly a step in the right direction for us when it comes to inclusivity, authenticity and bringing that representation to life. Minnesota Frost forward and first-season playoff MVP Taylor Heise said in a statement to Polygon that the PWHLs have been included in NHL 25 is a big moment for women's hockey. She continued: This kind of representation in hockey culture really matters. It makes me all the more optimistic about the future of our sport when I think of all the young girls who might give hockey a try after seeing other women represented in such a popular video game. Because the PWHL season starts later than the National Hockey Leagues, this means that PWHL teams are still finalizing their rosters, so not all players will have their likenesses scanned into the game when the update launches. (Training camps for the PWHL started this weekbut not all players are signed yet.) But NHL 25 senior design director Mike Inglehart told Polygon that EA Sports will be doing scans of all players in the near future so that the models are as close to the women as possible. But until then, there are other techniques you can use, such as using high-quality photos to create similarities. We are already doing great justice by what we are doing now, Inglehart said. The scans just take it to another level once we get access to them [are] are able to capture these images. For now, the PWHL integration will be a single season played on a realistic schedule, managing rosters for the Walter Cup Final, the league equivalent of the Stanley Cup Final. For now, the PWHL will not be implemented in others NHL 25 modes because there are a lot of differences between the competitions in terms of rules. A big one is the way points are scored for the entire season; in the NHL, teams receive two points for a regulation win or an overtime win and one point for an overtime loss. (No points for loss under the regulations.) The PWHL gives the regulations three points; Overtime wins receive two points, overtime losses receive one point, and regulation losses still receive no points. Winning in regular time becomes much more important than even winning in extra time. There are also different rules for shootouts and penalty kicks: a big one is that a PWHL team on the penalty kick can end the penalty by scoring a short-handed goal, something that doesn't matter for penalty time in the NHL. It's also a much, much smaller league than the NHL, with six teams to the NHL's 32. Over time, as we continue to work with it [the PWHL]Depending on how it expands, there may be opportunities to potentially move it to other modes later, but it will be in season for now, Inglehart said. Much like the new NHL Arcade, a more casual offering in World of Chel, the PWHL implementation is a potential way to bring a more diverse player base into the game that isn't known for being newbie-friendly. And it just makes sense as interest in hockey continues to grow. Let's invite people in, Inglehart said. Hockey is bigger than a one-gender sport. Hopefully we can invite more people to the NHL to play our game because we provide a new outlet, a new connection to a part of the sport that needs to be celebrated.

