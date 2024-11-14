Too much golf and tennis? There are always bowls

It has been around for more than 30 years and has been competing on the international stage for almost as long. It may not be seen as one of the most notable sports played within the Jewish community, but Lawn Bowls has built its own meaningful presence.

The Maccabi Lawn Bowls Association (MLBA) was formed in 1993 following a poor performance by the Maccabi GB Lawn Bowls team at that year's Maccabiah Games in Israel.

One of the players from that team, Mel Richfield, contacted Maccabi GB and as a result, along with a group of local Jewish bowlers, the MLBA was formed. With Richfield as chairman, Martin Greenfield as treasurer and Ruth Harris as secretary, Bernie Davidson completed the original founding quartet.

The MLBA then contacted all known Jewish bowlers who had joined the Association and played friendly matches against local clubs. In March 1994, the committee invited Frank Dryer, who is now the president of the MLBA, to join. He organized annual men's and women's championships that are still held today and prove to be very successful. Back in the day, Ted Katzler defeated David Lawrence and Patricia Davidson defeated Rita Mason, making them the first-ever winners of the competition.

Dryer describes where the MLBA stands today: In all, there are about 100 men and women, mostly seniors. We do not have our own grounds, but the bowlers are all members of bowling clubs, both indoors and outdoors, and play regularly.

Both myself and Ruth also organize six friendlies against local clubs in the off-season, which are proving to be very popular with the members, and are played with six teams of three bowlers each.

Andrew Cohen and Gary Burns, winners of the men's pairs tournament on the 2024 Maccabi Championship Finals day.

Frank organizes four annual competitions, the most recent of which, the 2024 Maccabi Championship Finals Day, was held at the Oak Hill Bowls Club in September. Barry Hartog of Woodcock Park BC won the Men's Singles event, Gary Burns of Wanstead BC and Andrew Cohen of Woodcock Park BC won the Men's Pairs, Burns and Sandra Fenton of Basildon FC won the Mixed Pairs, taking home the Mel Richfield Trophy (played annually in memory of the first president of MLBA) which is won by Bernard Shannon of Stanmore BC & Cambridge.

As mentioned, the sport also has a history at Maccabiah Games, dating back almost three decades, with success also being achieved over the years.

Gay Laurence and Edelweiss Somers won gold in the women's pairs in 1997, while Marion Green won bronze in the women's singles. Marienne Wainstein won gold in the same competition in 2001, with more success in 2005 when Ruth Harris and Marigold Fortes won bronze in the women's pairs, while Marion Green joined them in the Fours to take the bronze medal. Terry Lichkin and Douglas Greenston won bronze in the men's pairs in 2017, and upon completing the roll call, Tal Sidi claimed bronze in 2022.

Although he has had success in the past, Frank hopes the interest can continue. Lawn bowls are in decline and many clubs are closing nationwide, he says. However, within the Jewish Community, some clubs with significant Jewish membership are proving to be sustainable due to the fact that the sport is suitable for people of mature age who wish to maintain physical activity in a friendly environment, but with the opportunity to participate competitively. Lawn Bowls also attract players who may be transitioning from golf and tennis.

As for hopefully enjoying a healthy future, he adds: The MLBA and Jewish bowls have been strengthened by the introduction of regular trips to Israel that began in 2011 and are led by Stuart Lustigman, although they have been interrupted by Covid and the current conflict.

Speaking about the trips to Israel, Lustigman, who was player manager at the 2022 Maccabiah Games and is trying to ensure that Maccabi GB will be represented in Israel in 2025, said: The tours have been extremely successful and combine the opportunity to play against Israeli clubs and support for the Jewish State, which we must continue as soon as possible. With no bowls at the European Maccabi Games and now perhaps not at the Maccabiah either, these tours are even more relevant.

I hope that the popularity of lawn bowls will grow within the Jewish community and I encourage anyone looking for an inexpensive, fun pastime to give it a try.

And reflecting on the work Frank has done for sport in the community, Lustigman adds: Since joining in 1994, Frank has been organizing leagues and competitions for 30 years, ably assisted by Ruth Harris, a great milestone. He also organizes games for other clubs, both indoors and outdoors, so Maccabi is fortunate to have such a dedicated and hardworking volunteer without whom the MLBA would not be as well established as it is today. All Maccabi bowlers are indebted to Frank and thank him for his years of excellent service.

Anyone interested in joining the MLBA or for more information can contact Maccabi GB at: [email protected]

