The London cricket factory is cutting two-thirds of its workforce
An innovative London cricket farm has laid off two-thirds of its staff as it redevelops, the city's economic development agency says.
An innovative cricket processing factory in London has cut 100 jobs, two-thirds of its workforce, as the company readies itself for future production.
Aspire Foods announced the job cuts on Wednesday. About 50 workers remain at the south-east London factory, which opened in 2022 and received $8.5 million in federal government funding.
But while Aspire Foods said it is changing production systems to improve yields and will need to downsize until July 2025, an employee says production at the plant has been slow and workers have been laid off.
It's devastating, honestly. Most of us have families and we have to pay rent, said the former operations employee who worked at the plant for about two years and declined to be identified for fear of reprisal.
Production went up and down.
Some staff are considering taking legal action because they have not been offered severance, the employee said. He said he was fired on Monday.
They told us they had run out of money and were getting nothing, the worker said. It was quite a shock.
Workers at the plant average between $21 and $25 per hour, and Aspire Foods does offer a benefits plan.
Aspire Foods CEO David Rosenberg agreed that production at the London plant has slowed, but workers will receive severance pay, he said.
Everyone is treated well with us, Rosenberg said on Wednesday.
It was a challenge. The company was growing, but it became clear that we needed to improve yields and that we didn't have a cost structure to improve production while keeping employees on site, he said.
The mechanical systems were challenged, they became overloaded during harvesting. We had crickets everywhere.
Rosenberg agreed that cash flow became a challenge for the company and that is why the workforce was reduced.
We're running out of funding. The economics of keeping people until July didn't work. It's tough, but it has to be done.
The company said in a LinkedIn post that it will produce four times a week, instead of two shifts every day.
In 2022, when Aspire Foods began production, the federal government announced $8.5 million in funding for construction costs and technology, specifically artificial intelligence to monitor production.
In its post, the company said it needs to improve its automated system to boost production and that it will adapt.
The company is investing in improvements to its automated systems to ensure reliability as it increases production-to-plant capacity. The company expects to expand its workforce around July 2025, the post said.
The factory has doubled revenues in the past year and hopes to increase them even further with the investment, the company said.
Aspire Foods breeds and breeds crickets on site. They are then frozen and shipped to be produced into tasteless, odorless protein powder that can be added to food as a high-protein, low-fat and inexpensive additive.
Aspire Foods struck a multimillion-dollar deal to sell its crickets to Lotte Confectionary Corp. in April 2022. in South Korea, where a powder made from the local insects found its way into a variety of foods.
In addition to processing crickets, it also produces frass, cricket feces that it sells as a soil nutrient.
It's unfortunate, but given how innovative and challenging this area of food processing is, it's understandable that the company will face challenges of scale, Kapil Lakhotia, CEO of the London Economic Development Corp., said Wednesday.
We hope they bounce back soon and resume their plans to scale up. This is the business cycle. It is not unreasonable to expect setbacks along the way.
Food industry analyst Sylvain Charlebois preached patience in the alternative protein sector, saying it could take some time for the industry to establish itself.
It's a tough sell right now, but I believe there is potential for these products, said Charlebois, a researcher and professor of food distribution and policy at Dalhousie University.
I believe it is a cheap way to produce protein. I think it has potential.
Aspire Foods began building what it called the world's largest cricket processing facility on Innovation Drive in south-east London in 2020.
The nearly 150,000-square-foot facility was completed in 2022.
The website Market Digits reports that demand for cricket protein powder is expected to remain strong. Its value was estimated at $51.4 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $108.1 million in 2030.
Recognized as a complete protein source that includes all essential amino acids, cricket protein stands out for its increased protein content compared to other plant-based alternatives. This makes it an attractive option for people looking for protein supplements and wanting to abstain from animal products, according to the website.
