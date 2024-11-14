The London cricket factory is cutting two-thirds of its workforce

An innovative London cricket farm has laid off two-thirds of its staff as it redevelops, the city's economic development agency says.

Article content An innovative cricket processing factory in London has cut 100 jobs, two-thirds of its workforce, as the company readies itself for future production. Aspire Foods announced the job cuts on Wednesday. About 50 workers remain at the south-east London factory, which opened in 2022 and received $8.5 million in federal government funding. But while Aspire Foods said it is changing production systems to improve yields and will need to downsize until July 2025, an employee says production at the plant has been slow and workers have been laid off.

Advertisement 2 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Sign up now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles from Ryan Pyette, Dale Carruthers, Jane Sims, Norman De Bono and more. Plus the Noon News Roundup newsletter on weekdays and the LFP Weekender newsletter on weekends.

Unlimited online access to London Free Press and 15 news sites with one account.

London Free Press ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition for viewing, sharing and commenting on any device.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. SUBSCRIBE TO RECEIVE MORE ARTICLES Sign up now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles from Ryan Pyette, Dale Carruthers, Jane Sims, Norman De Bono and more. Plus the Noon News Roundup newsletter on weekdays and the LFP Weekender newsletter on weekends.

Unlimited online access to London Free Press and 15 news sites with one account.

London Free Press ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition for viewing, sharing and commenting on any device.

Daily puzzles, including the New York Times Crossword.

Support local journalism. REGISTER / LOG IN TO DISCOVER MORE ARTICLES Create an account or log in to continue your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy extra articles every month.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors. THIS ARTICLE IS FREE TO READ. REGISTER TO UNLOCK. Create an account or log in to continue your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments

Enjoy extra articles every month

Receive email updates from your favorite authors Log in or create an account or

Article content It's devastating, honestly. Most of us have families and we have to pay rent, said the former operations employee who worked at the plant for about two years and declined to be identified for fear of reprisal. Production went up and down. Some staff are considering taking legal action because they have not been offered severance, the employee said. He said he was fired on Monday. They told us they had run out of money and were getting nothing, the worker said. It was quite a shock. Workers at the plant average between $21 and $25 per hour, and Aspire Foods does offer a benefits plan. Aspire Foods CEO David Rosenberg agreed that production at the London plant has slowed, but workers will receive severance pay, he said. Everyone is treated well with us, Rosenberg said on Wednesday. It was a challenge. The company was growing, but it became clear that we needed to improve yields and that we didn't have a cost structure to improve production while keeping employees on site, he said. The mechanical systems were challenged, they became overloaded during harvesting. We had crickets everywhere.

Houses in London This newsletter brings London's complex, fascinating real estate market into focus and context for buyers, sellers, renters and dreamers. By signing up you agree to receive the Postmedia Network Inc. newsletter above. Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don't see it, check your spam folder. The next issue of Homes in London will appear in your inbox soon. There was a problem logging you in. Please try again

Article content

Advertisement 3 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Rosenberg agreed that cash flow became a challenge for the company and that is why the workforce was reduced. We're running out of funding. The economics of keeping people until July didn't work. It's tough, but it has to be done. The company said in a LinkedIn post that it will produce four times a week, instead of two shifts every day. In 2022, when Aspire Foods began production, the federal government announced $8.5 million in funding for construction costs and technology, specifically artificial intelligence to monitor production. In its post, the company said it needs to improve its automated system to boost production and that it will adapt. The company is investing in improvements to its automated systems to ensure reliability as it increases production-to-plant capacity. The company expects to expand its workforce around July 2025, the post said. The factory has doubled revenues in the past year and hopes to increase them even further with the investment, the company said. Aspire Foods breeds and breeds crickets on site. They are then frozen and shipped to be produced into tasteless, odorless protein powder that can be added to food as a high-protein, low-fat and inexpensive additive.

Advertisement 4 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Aspire Foods struck a multimillion-dollar deal to sell its crickets to Lotte Confectionary Corp. in April 2022. in South Korea, where a powder made from the local insects found its way into a variety of foods. In addition to processing crickets, it also produces frass, cricket feces that it sells as a soil nutrient. It's unfortunate, but given how innovative and challenging this area of ​​food processing is, it's understandable that the company will face challenges of scale, Kapil Lakhotia, CEO of the London Economic Development Corp., said Wednesday. We hope they bounce back soon and resume their plans to scale up. This is the business cycle. It is not unreasonable to expect setbacks along the way. Food industry analyst Sylvain Charlebois preached patience in the alternative protein sector, saying it could take some time for the industry to establish itself. It's a tough sell right now, but I believe there is potential for these products, said Charlebois, a researcher and professor of food distribution and policy at Dalhousie University. I believe it is a cheap way to produce protein. I think it has potential.

Advertisement 5 This ad hasn't loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Aspire Foods began building what it called the world's largest cricket processing facility on Innovation Drive in south-east London in 2020. The nearly 150,000-square-foot facility was completed in 2022. The website Market Digits reports that demand for cricket protein powder is expected to remain strong. Its value was estimated at $51.4 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $108.1 million in 2030. Recognized as a complete protein source that includes all essential amino acids, cricket protein stands out for its increased protein content compared to other plant-based alternatives. This makes it an attractive option for people looking for protein supplements and wanting to abstain from animal products, according to the website. [email protected] Recommended by Editorial Innovative factory that converts London crickets into food nets receives $17 million in support Local agri-food leaders are driving sustainability in the London region

Article content