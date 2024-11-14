Utah Hockey Club jerseys go on sale this week

SALT LAKE CITY– After months of anticipation following the team's move to Salt Lake City, the Utah Hockey Club jerseys will officially go on sale and be available for purchase at the team store on Friday afternoon prior to the Vegas Golden Knights game.

They're here! Our first drop #UtahHC Jerseys for the first season will be available in the Team Store on Friday, November 15! Sales start at 8 a.m. for season ticket members and open to the general public at 12 p.m. pic.twitter.com/rP1Xb1hJVF Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 13, 2024

How much do Utah Hockey Club jerseys cost and which players are available?

On Friday afternoon, the Utah Hockey Club team store at Delta Center will open at noon, fully stocked with home and away jerseys for sale. A jersey presale for season ticket holders will take place from 8 a.m. to noon, after which the team store will open to the public from noon to 3 p.m.

Important details about the #UtahHC jerseys go on sale Friday. There will be a presale for season ticket holders in the team store from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The store is then open to the general public from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 13, 2024

During this first wave of jerseys for sale, the team store will offer the Fanatics premium jersey in adult sizes for $250, fully decorated with player names and numbers. Meanwhile, custom jerseys will retail for $275, and individual jerseys will retail for $200. Youth jerseys will be made available at a later date.

One last important note about the jerseys on sale: As part of the initial release, Team Store purchases are limited to two (2) jerseys per person, per transaction.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/Sv114K0Rvr Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 13, 2024

Most jerseys sold in the team store are blank (no player name or number), but a limited number are offered with player names and numbers, including Clayton Keller, Dylan Guenther, Logan Cooley, Mikhail Sergachev, Connor Ingram, Liam O 'Brien, Lawson Crouse and Nick Schmaltz.

Jerseys sold in the team store also feature the first season patch on both shoulders.

Fans can also customize jerseys with each selected player or a customization of their choice. According to General Manager Chris Armstrong, customizations will be available immediately and there will be a process where fans can wait for the customization or simply leave and pick it up later. Rostered player customizations cost $250, while personal customizations cost $275.

Jerseys will also be made available online at shop.nhl.com at 8:00 a.m. MT. However, jerseys purchased from the NHL store will not feature the inaugural shoulder patches as this is exclusive to the team store. A limited number of Utah jerseys will also be sold at the NHL flagship store as early as Friday, November 15.

Obtaining jerseys for our fans has been a top priority, and we have worked tirelessly with our partners at Fanatics and the NHL to make that possible on an accelerated timeline, said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations and deputy governor of the Utah Hockey Club . Our jerseys embody a collective excitement and pride across Utah for our inaugural season, and we can't wait for our fans to take home a piece of history and wear it with pride in Delta Center and our community.

Following the initial release, multiple waves of jerseys will become available throughout the season, including youth sizes.

Utah Hockey Club jerseys are arriving earlier than originally planned

Originally scheduled for January, production of the fanatics' jerseys under the Utah Hockey Club name was quickly ramped up after owner Ryan Smith was made aware of the original timeline and decided to intervene.

When I heard we were scheduled for January, it just didn't feel right, Smith told KSL Sports. Big credit to Michael Rubin, I was able to jump on the phone with him and we just explained it, he saw it and said, OK, our team has to do what we can to capture this moment.”

Full Story: Ryan Smith, Utah Hockey Club Very adamant about Utah On Teams Sweaters

After Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin got on the phone, the order was expedited and the jerseys will now go on sale Friday afternoon.

Utah hockey schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Delta Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune into the broadcast via the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports.Keep following him here on XYou can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

