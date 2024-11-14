AIG Maritime Police, Augustina Ogbodo visits NPA, aims to strengthen maritime security and improve synergy





By DAPO OLAWUNI Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Augustina Ogbodo, recently appointed Head of the Maritime Police Command at the Force Headquarters Annex, Obalende, Lagos, has pledged to promote stronger collaboration between the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Maritime Police .



During a courtesy call on the General Manager of Security of the NPA, AIG Ogbodo stressed the importance of a harmonious relationship between NPA stakeholders, the police and the wider public to promote security within the Nigerian maritime sector. Ogbodo was warmly received by NPA officials and expressed her commitment to deepening collaboration with maritime stakeholders, especially the Maritime Police Command, to enhance security across the sector. In her remarks, she underlined the primary mission of the police to protect lives and apprehend criminals both within Nigerian waters and beyond. AIG Ogbodo brings with him a wealth of experience, having previously served as Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State. She is the 21st Assistant Inspector General and one of only four women serving in this leadership role at Maritime Police Command. Ogbodo is known for its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, intimidation and intimidation and is committed to ensuring that maritime police officers maintain the highest standards of professionalism. Its vision includes not only securing waterways and ports, but also maintaining security on land around maritime facilities. She emphasized her open-door policy, promoting accessible channels of communication within the command center and with maritime industry players, while encouraging synergy with other agencies operating in Nigeria's coastal and port areas. With its extensive experience in various areas of policing in Nigeria, AIG Ogbodo is committed to strengthening the security and integrity of maritime operations in Nigeria, thereby ensuring a secure environment for the continued growth of the industry. Continue reading

