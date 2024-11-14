Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Updated 12-team bracket revealed in the second 2024 CFP Poll
As if it wasn't already obvious, last week's College Football Playoff rankings were a reminder that the Big Ten and SEC reign supreme. Eight of the top 12 programs were from one of the two major conferences, with the exceptions of Miami, BYU, Notre Dame and Boise State.
It was a quiet week among the Big Ten's expected playoff teams, with Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State and Indiana all winning. The same can't be said for the SEC, as Georgia fell to Ole Miss, while Alabama overcame LSU's playoff chances with a resounding road victory. That could be the cause of the uproar when Tuesday's rankings are revealed.
Georgia, which was nearly four years removed from its last regular-season loss this season, now appears to be in the bubble. Alabama is much better positioned than it was a week ago, and Ole Miss can say the same after the big win.
Miami, meanwhile, is on the verge of collapse after an embarrassing loss to Georgia Tech, but the Hurricanes remain in the thick of the battle for a top-four spot with an ACC title still in play. In the Big 12, BYU will remain in playoff position after barely beating Utah, but will the close call cost the Cougars in the rankings as they cling to first place in the conference?
The Sporting News is following the live unveiling of this week's updated College Football Playoff rankings. Check out the full rankings below as they are announced.
MORE: Watch the College Football Playoff Rankings Reveal Live with Fubo (Free Trial)
2024 College Football Playoff Rankings
Who are the top 12 teams in the first CFP poll?
|Ranking
|Team
|File
|1
|Oregon
|10-0
|2
|State of Ohio
|8-1
|3
|Texas
|8-1
|4
|Penn State
|8-1
|5
|Indiana
|10-0
|6
|BYU
|9-0
|7
|Tennessee
|8-1
|8
|Our Lady
|8-1
|9
|Miami
|9-1
|10
|Alabama
|7-2
|11
|Ole ma'am
|8-2
|12
|Georgia*
|7-2
* – Georgia would fall out of the field with No. 13 Boise State as the conference's fifth-highest ranked winner.
The burning question at Tuesday's unveiling was where Georgia would fall after a loss to Ole Miss, and the answer was correct. The Bulldogs reached the top 12, but would fall out of the playoffs at No. 12 as No. 13 Boise State would come in as the fifth-highest ranked conference champions.
Elsewhere, BYU jumped from No. 9 to No. 6 after narrowly escaping Utah. Indiana moved up to No. 5, while Miami fell to No. 9 after a loss to Georgia Tech, but would maintain a top-four spot as the conference's fourth-highest ranked winner.
Oregon, Texas, BYU and Miami would receive byes based on these rankings, while Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana and Tennessee would host first-round playoff games.
First four teams out
|Ranking
|Team
|File
|13.
|State of Boise*
|8-1
|14.
|SMU
|8-1
|15.
|Texas A&M
|7-2
|16.
|State of Kansas
|7-2
* – Boise State would enter the field as the conference's fifth-highest ranked winner.
Boise State has fallen one spot, but is on track to make the College Football Playoff by winning the Mountain West Conference. SMU, Texas A&M and Kansas State are knocking on the door hoping one of the SEC teams right in front of them makes a mistake. All three also still control their fate regarding an automatic bid, with each of their conferences still wide open.
Rest of the top 25
|Ranking
|Team
|File
|17.
|Colorado
|7-2
|18.
|Washington State
|8-1
|19.
|Louisville
|6-3
|20.
|Clemson
|7-2
|21.
|South Carolina
|6-3
|22.
|LSU
|6-3
|23.
|Missouri
|7-2
|24.
|Army
|9-0
|25.
|Tulan
|8-2
Colorado is on the rise, jumping from No. 20 to No. 17, but the Buffaloes still haven't vaulted Kansas State after a loss to the Wildcats earlier this season.
LSU fell to No. 22 after a loss to Alabama that all but ended its College Football Playoff hopes, while Missouri is ranked No. 23 despite coach Eli Drinkwitz declaring his team a playoff contender after a win over Oklahoma last weekend had achieved.
Unbeaten Army, now ranked No. 24, still hopes to enter the field as the conference's fifth-highest ranked winner, but will need Boise State to make a mistake at some point.
MORE: Picks, predictions for Week 12 college football games
2024 College Football Playoff Bracket
Here's what the College Football Playoff bracket would look like if the season ended today:
How the new College Football Playoff format will work in 2024
The new CFP format consists of 12 teams. Automatic bids are given to the top four conference champions, who are automatically seeded 1-4 regardless of Playoff rankings. The remaining eight spots include at least six at-large bids and then the two highest-ranked remaining conference champions.
So it could be seven at-large bids and then one conference champion, or just eight at-large bids. The GVB committee will determine the exact division of the field. At the very least, this new format guarantees that at least one Group of 5 team makes the field.
Here's a look at how the College Football Playoff seeding will play out:
First round
- No. 1 team (bye)
- No. 2 team (bye)
- No. 3 team (bye)
- No. 4 team (bye)
- Team No. 12 and Team No. 5
- Team No. 11 and Team No. 6
- Team No. 10 and Team No. 7
- Team #9 at team #8
Quarterfinals
- No. 1 team vs. #8/9 team
- Team No. 2 vs. Team No. 7/10
- Team No. 3 vs. Team No. 6/11
- Team No. 4 vs. Team No. 5/12
|Game
|Date
|First round
|December 20-21
|Fiesta Bowl (quarterfinals)
|December 31
|Sugar, Peach, Rose Bowls (Quarterfinals)
|January 1
|Orange Bowl (semifinals)
|January 9
|Cotton Bowl (semifinals)
|January 10
|National Championship
|January 20
Predictions for the College Football Playoffs
Here are The Sporting News' latest CFP projections after Week 11, according to Bill Bender.
|Seed
|Team
|File
|1
|Oregon
|10-0
|2
|Texas
|8-1
|3
|BYU
|9-0
|4
|Miami
|9-1
|5
|State of Ohio
|8-1
|6
|Penn State
|8-1
|7
|Tennessee
|8-1
|8
|Indiana
|10-0
|9
|Our Lady
|8-1
|10
|Alabama
|7-2
|11
|Ole ma'am
|8-2
|12
|Boise State
|8-1
2024 College Football Playoff Rankings Release Schedule
The weekly rankings reveal shows began on November 5 on ESPN. The time will vary as it moves to other sporting events on the network. The schedule can be found below.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Live stream
|Tuesday November 5
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Fubo
|Tuesday, November 12
|8:30 PM
|ESPN
|Fubo
|Tuesday November 19
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Fubo
|Tuesday, November 26
|8 p.m
|ESPN
|Fubo
|Tuesday December 3
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Fubo
|Sunday December 8
|12:00 noon
|ESPN
|Fubo
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/ncaa-football/news/college-football-playoff-2024-live-rankings-bracket/0fa259162e29c52082ee5554
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Carlos Alcaraz, tennis star, leaves the ATP Tour Finals knowing how he can improve
- To see: Christopher Luxon meets Chinese Xi Jinping
- Ohio high school football playoffs: Third round scores
- PPI boss calls Prabowo, Jokowi and Anies key figures in Jakarta regional elections
- EU needs Britain, former French president pleads with Starmer to warn against Trump's return
- Israeli settlers turn West Bank olive groves into battlefields
- “Pray” for Davina and “280 bill hikes”
- Donald Trump chooses Robert Kennedy Jr to lead the US Department of Health
- Edem Offiong announces retirement – Nigerian Observer
- The officer ran to save the man after the car went into the pool
- The deputy of the opposition Waves Abacus to the Minister of Turkish finance to protest against inflation
- Field hockey falls to UMass in NCAA tournament