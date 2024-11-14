College Football Playoff Rankings: Updated 12-team bracket revealed in the second 2024 CFP Poll

As if it wasn't already obvious, last week's College Football Playoff rankings were a reminder that the Big Ten and SEC reign supreme. Eight of the top 12 programs were from one of the two major conferences, with the exceptions of Miami, BYU, Notre Dame and Boise State.

It was a quiet week among the Big Ten's expected playoff teams, with Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State and Indiana all winning. The same can't be said for the SEC, as Georgia fell to Ole Miss, while Alabama overcame LSU's playoff chances with a resounding road victory. That could be the cause of the uproar when Tuesday's rankings are revealed.

Georgia, which was nearly four years removed from its last regular-season loss this season, now appears to be in the bubble. Alabama is much better positioned than it was a week ago, and Ole Miss can say the same after the big win.

Miami, meanwhile, is on the verge of collapse after an embarrassing loss to Georgia Tech, but the Hurricanes remain in the thick of the battle for a top-four spot with an ACC title still in play. In the Big 12, BYU will remain in playoff position after barely beating Utah, but will the close call cost the Cougars in the rankings as they cling to first place in the conference?

The Sporting News is following the live unveiling of this week's updated College Football Playoff rankings. Check out the full rankings below as they are announced.

2024 College Football Playoff Rankings

Who are the top 12 teams in the first CFP poll?

Ranking Team File 1 Oregon 10-0 2 State of Ohio 8-1 3 Texas 8-1 4 Penn State 8-1 5 Indiana 10-0 6 BYU 9-0 7 Tennessee 8-1 8 Our Lady 8-1 9 Miami 9-1 10 Alabama 7-2 11 Ole ma'am 8-2 12 Georgia* 7-2

* – Georgia would fall out of the field with No. 13 Boise State as the conference's fifth-highest ranked winner.

The burning question at Tuesday's unveiling was where Georgia would fall after a loss to Ole Miss, and the answer was correct. The Bulldogs reached the top 12, but would fall out of the playoffs at No. 12 as No. 13 Boise State would come in as the fifth-highest ranked conference champions.

Elsewhere, BYU jumped from No. 9 to No. 6 after narrowly escaping Utah. Indiana moved up to No. 5, while Miami fell to No. 9 after a loss to Georgia Tech, but would maintain a top-four spot as the conference's fourth-highest ranked winner.

Oregon, Texas, BYU and Miami would receive byes based on these rankings, while Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana and Tennessee would host first-round playoff games.

First four teams out

Ranking Team File 13. State of Boise* 8-1 14. SMU 8-1 15. Texas A&M 7-2 16. State of Kansas 7-2

* – Boise State would enter the field as the conference's fifth-highest ranked winner.

Boise State has fallen one spot, but is on track to make the College Football Playoff by winning the Mountain West Conference. SMU, Texas A&M and Kansas State are knocking on the door hoping one of the SEC teams right in front of them makes a mistake. All three also still control their fate regarding an automatic bid, with each of their conferences still wide open.

Rest of the top 25

Ranking Team File 17. Colorado 7-2 18. Washington State 8-1 19. Louisville 6-3 20. Clemson 7-2 21. South Carolina 6-3 22. LSU 6-3 23. Missouri 7-2 24. Army 9-0 25. Tulan 8-2

Colorado is on the rise, jumping from No. 20 to No. 17, but the Buffaloes still haven't vaulted Kansas State after a loss to the Wildcats earlier this season.

LSU fell to No. 22 after a loss to Alabama that all but ended its College Football Playoff hopes, while Missouri is ranked No. 23 despite coach Eli Drinkwitz declaring his team a playoff contender after a win over Oklahoma last weekend had achieved.

Unbeaten Army, now ranked No. 24, still hopes to enter the field as the conference's fifth-highest ranked winner, but will need Boise State to make a mistake at some point.

2024 College Football Playoff Bracket

Here's what the College Football Playoff bracket would look like if the season ended today:

How the new College Football Playoff format will work in 2024

The new CFP format consists of 12 teams. Automatic bids are given to the top four conference champions, who are automatically seeded 1-4 regardless of Playoff rankings. The remaining eight spots include at least six at-large bids and then the two highest-ranked remaining conference champions.

So it could be seven at-large bids and then one conference champion, or just eight at-large bids. The GVB committee will determine the exact division of the field. At the very least, this new format guarantees that at least one Group of 5 team makes the field.

Here's a look at how the College Football Playoff seeding will play out:

First round

No. 1 team (bye)

No. 2 team (bye)

No. 3 team (bye)

No. 4 team (bye)

Team No. 12 and Team No. 5

Team No. 11 and Team No. 6

Team No. 10 and Team No. 7

Team #9 at team #8

Quarterfinals

No. 1 team vs. #8/9 team

Team No. 2 vs. Team No. 7/10

Team No. 3 vs. Team No. 6/11

Team No. 4 vs. Team No. 5/12

Game Date First round December 20-21 Fiesta Bowl (quarterfinals) December 31 Sugar, Peach, Rose Bowls (Quarterfinals) January 1 Orange Bowl (semifinals) January 9 Cotton Bowl (semifinals) January 10 National Championship January 20

Predictions for the College Football Playoffs

Here are The Sporting News' latest CFP projections after Week 11, according to Bill Bender.

Seed Team File 1 Oregon 10-0 2 Texas 8-1 3 BYU 9-0 4 Miami 9-1 5 State of Ohio 8-1 6 Penn State 8-1 7 Tennessee 8-1 8 Indiana 10-0 9 Our Lady 8-1 10 Alabama 7-2 11 Ole ma'am 8-2 12 Boise State 8-1

2024 College Football Playoff Rankings Release Schedule

The weekly rankings reveal shows began on November 5 on ESPN. The time will vary as it moves to other sporting events on the network. The schedule can be found below.