scores, live bracket for the 2024 semifinals





(This story has been updated with new information) The semifinals of the Iowa high school playoffs are about to get underway. A total of 28 teams secured a ticket to UN-Dome in the seven classes of the state. As of Wednesday, when the action kicked off, four teams in each division are still active in their ultimate quest for a state title this season. The action wraps up the final state title game of the season next week. State semifinal matches run from Wednesday through Saturday of this week. State title games are scheduled for next Thursday and Friday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Here you will find the class schedule for each class. Scores are updated as they occur. More:How to Watch, Buy Tickets for the 2024 Iowa High School Playoff Semifinals More:Previews and predictions for every Iowa high school playoff semifinal Class 5A Friday November 15 4:00 PM Valley vs. Dowling Catholic

7:00 PM Southeast Polk vs. Iowa City, Liberty State Championship Game. Friday November 22. Class 4A Thursday November 14th 4:00 PM Lewis Central vs. Pella

7:00 PM North Scott vs. North Polk State Championship Game. Thursday, November 21. Class 3A Saturday November 16th 4:00 PM Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

7:00 PM Mount Vernon vs. Humboldt State Championship Game. Friday November 22. Class 2A Saturday November 16th 10 a.m. Spirit Lake vs. PCM

1:00 PM Van Meter vs. West Lyon State Championship Game. Friday November 22. Class 1A Friday November 15 10:00 Wilton vs. Grundy Center

1:00 PM Hinton vs. Dike-New Hartford State Championship Game. Thursday, November 21. Class A Thursday November 14th 10:00 Madrid vs. West Hancock

1 p.m. Tri-Center vs. Saint Ansgar State Championship Game. Thursday, November 21. 8 players Wednesday November 13th Remsen St. Mary's 22, Bishop Garrigan 20

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 43, Lenox 27 State Championship Game. Thursday, November 21. 9:30 AM Remsen St. Mary's vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck

