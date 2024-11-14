Sports
Diego Forlan's professional tennis debut ends in defeat for former Manchester United and Uruguay footballer
The professional tennis debut of former Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Uruguay footballer Diego Forlan ended in a 6-1, 6-2 defeat in his hometown of Montevideo, Uruguay on Wednesday evening.
Forlan, 45, and Argentine partner Federico Coria faced Bolivian duo Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos after receiving a wildcard entry into the Uruguay Open, an ATP Challenger event. The Challenger Tour exists one step below the main ATP Tour, reserved for stars of men's tennis such as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.
Forlan and Coria were warmly welcomed by the crowd as the match started. It was a promising start as the Uruguayan duo held firm in their opening service game. Forlan's first point win came when he hit a volley, extending the point before Coria ended it with an unreturnable forehand. Forlan also presented an overhead smash winner.
As the match progressed, Forlan's inexperience showed. He made unforced errors, from sailing the forehand long to dumping volleys into the net. Even his overhead costs started to rise beyond the lines. In the sixth game of the first set, the Bolivian pair hit a volley from Forlan, who did not know which shot to respond with.
Forlan's serve hampered his team. It didn't have much pace and when it landed inside the lines, the Bolivian team knocked it back with interest, putting Forlan and Coria on the back foot from the start of every point. Forlan was broken in all his service games and the pair won just 58 percent of first serve points for the match.
There were some bright spots in Forlan's debut. Trailing 4-1 in the first set, he hit a backhand that looked to go wide but crossed the line, before slotting a perfect reflex volley that died over the net early in the second set. The spectators who had whistled the Bolivian pair when they won too easily for their liking erupted.
Forlan's magic touch, just like the 2010 World Cup #ATPCchallenger | @DiegoForlan7 pic.twitter.com/LivsUEV8XK
ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) November 14, 2024
Even in the second set the crowd pulled for Forlan. Chants of Ole Ole Ole! rippled through the stadium and despite the result, Forlan smiled throughout the experience, visibly grateful for the moment. “Thank you for the opportunity,” he said in Spanish to the crowd after it was over.
Coria, 32, is ranked No. 101 in the world for singles after being ranked No. 49 earlier in his career, but he is No. 413 in the world for doubles. Forlan, who played tennis in his youth before pursuing a career in football, does not have an ATP-level ranking. He has been playing on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tour since retiring in 2019, initially in ITF 400-level tournaments, often pitting him against club-level players and former coaches.
He has since progressed to playing tournaments at the ITF 1000 level, including former professional players who once won matches on the ATP Tour, but even the Challenger Tour is a huge step up from someone used to ITF Masters- tennis. ATP Tour players often turn to the Challenger events when returning to tennis after a serious injury or when trying to recover from a loss of form, with former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray, who played this summer with retired, using the circuit to rebuild their game in recent times. It is also a proving ground for the sport's brightest young stars.
Forlan has taken the ITF Tour and this move to the Challenger Tour very seriously, practicing four times a week and working with a coach, former Uruguayan Davis Cup captain Enrique Perez (who Forlan knows as Bebe) to improve his technique .
GO DEEPER
Ex-Man Utd and Uruguayan footballer Diego Forlan will make their professional tennis debut
In the beginning I played against the best players in the club and against players from all over Uruguay, and it was easy for them to beat me. Then it got harder. Now I can win, Forlan said The Athletic this summer.
The wildcard appearance was likely a one-off for the Uruguayan, who won the Golden Ball awarded to the best player of the tournament at the 2010 FIFA Men's World Cup. He is his country's third most prolific goalscorer, with 36 in 112 appearances, and he won the Pichichi, awarded for the most league goals scored in a season, while playing for both Atletico Madrid and Villarreal in Spain's La Liga. At Manchester United he won fans over to become something of a cult hero after failing to find the net in his first 27 games for the club.
(Top photo: Eitan Abramovich/AFP via Getty Images)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5920561/2024/11/13/diego-forlan-tennis-debut-result/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- VUMC doctors say there is a sharp increase in patients with whooping cough and walking pneumonia.
- Carlos Alcaraz, tennis star, leaves the ATP Tour Finals knowing how he can improve
- To see: Christopher Luxon meets Chinese Xi Jinping
- Ohio high school football playoffs: Third round scores
- PPI boss calls Prabowo, Jokowi and Anies key figures in Jakarta regional elections
- EU needs Britain, former French president pleads with Starmer to warn against Trump's return
- Israeli settlers turn West Bank olive groves into battlefields
- “Pray” for Davina and “280 bill hikes”
- Donald Trump chooses Robert Kennedy Jr to lead the US Department of Health
- Edem Offiong announces retirement – Nigerian Observer
- The officer ran to save the man after the car went into the pool
- The deputy of the opposition Waves Abacus to the Minister of Turkish finance to protest against inflation