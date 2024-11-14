Diego Forlan's professional tennis debut ends in defeat for former Manchester United and Uruguay footballer

The professional tennis debut of former Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Uruguay footballer Diego Forlan ended in a 6-1, 6-2 defeat in his hometown of Montevideo, Uruguay on Wednesday evening.

Forlan, 45, and Argentine partner Federico Coria faced Bolivian duo Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos after receiving a wildcard entry into the Uruguay Open, an ATP Challenger event. The Challenger Tour exists one step below the main ATP Tour, reserved for stars of men's tennis such as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Forlan and Coria were warmly welcomed by the crowd as the match started. It was a promising start as the Uruguayan duo held firm in their opening service game. Forlan's first point win came when he hit a volley, extending the point before Coria ended it with an unreturnable forehand. Forlan also presented an overhead smash winner.

As the match progressed, Forlan's inexperience showed. He made unforced errors, from sailing the forehand long to dumping volleys into the net. Even his overhead costs started to rise beyond the lines. In the sixth game of the first set, the Bolivian pair hit a volley from Forlan, who did not know which shot to respond with.

Forlan's serve hampered his team. It didn't have much pace and when it landed inside the lines, the Bolivian team knocked it back with interest, putting Forlan and Coria on the back foot from the start of every point. Forlan was broken in all his service games and the pair won just 58 percent of first serve points for the match.

There were some bright spots in Forlan's debut. Trailing 4-1 in the first set, he hit a backhand that looked to go wide but crossed the line, before slotting a perfect reflex volley that died over the net early in the second set. The spectators who had whistled the Bolivian pair when they won too easily for their liking erupted.

Even in the second set the crowd pulled for Forlan. Chants of Ole Ole Ole! rippled through the stadium and despite the result, Forlan smiled throughout the experience, visibly grateful for the moment. “Thank you for the opportunity,” he said in Spanish to the crowd after it was over.

Coria, 32, is ranked No. 101 in the world for singles after being ranked No. 49 earlier in his career, but he is No. 413 in the world for doubles. Forlan, who played tennis in his youth before pursuing a career in football, does not have an ATP-level ranking. He has been playing on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tour since retiring in 2019, initially in ITF 400-level tournaments, often pitting him against club-level players and former coaches.

He has since progressed to playing tournaments at the ITF 1000 level, including former professional players who once won matches on the ATP Tour, but even the Challenger Tour is a huge step up from someone used to ITF Masters- tennis. ATP Tour players often turn to the Challenger events when returning to tennis after a serious injury or when trying to recover from a loss of form, with former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray, who played this summer with retired, using the circuit to rebuild their game in recent times. It is also a proving ground for the sport's brightest young stars.

Forlan has taken the ITF Tour and this move to the Challenger Tour very seriously, practicing four times a week and working with a coach, former Uruguayan Davis Cup captain Enrique Perez (who Forlan knows as Bebe) to improve his technique .

GO DEEPER Ex-Man Utd and Uruguayan footballer Diego Forlan will make their professional tennis debut

In the beginning I played against the best players in the club and against players from all over Uruguay, and it was easy for them to beat me. Then it got harder. Now I can win, Forlan said The Athletic this summer.

The wildcard appearance was likely a one-off for the Uruguayan, who won the Golden Ball awarded to the best player of the tournament at the 2010 FIFA Men's World Cup. He is his country's third most prolific goalscorer, with 36 in 112 appearances, and he won the Pichichi, awarded for the most league goals scored in a season, while playing for both Atletico Madrid and Villarreal in Spain's La Liga. At Manchester United he won fans over to become something of a cult hero after failing to find the net in his first 27 games for the club.

(Top photo: Eitan Abramovich/AFP via Getty Images)