Sports
Sara Sharif's father admits he beat her to death with a cricket bat – Pakistan
LONDON: In a dramatic turn of events at the Old Bailey, Urfan Sharif confessed to the murder of his 10-year-old daughter, Sara Sharif, and admitted in court that he took full responsibility for her tragic death.
Sharif described the brutal treatment he inflicted on the girl and acknowledged hitting her with a cricket bat and a metal pole, leading to her death on August 8, 2023, days before her body was discovered at their Surrey home.
The admission came during cross-examination by Caroline Carberry KC, who asked him bluntly whether he had killed her by beating. Yes, she died because of me, Sharif replied. He revealed that he had severely beaten Sara in recent weeks, allegedly because he was angry about her frequent episodes of soiling herself and vomiting.
Sharif, 42, his wife Beinash Batool, 30, and his brother Faisal Malik, 29, are all charged in connection with what prosecutors have described as a campaign of abuse against Sara. The trio fled to Pakistan shortly after Sara's death, with Sharif later calling British police to confess that he had beaten her up too much.
A handwritten note, found near Sara's fully clothed body, further documented Sharif's confession, stating: I swear to God I did not mean to kill her. But I lost it.
The medical examination reports submitted to the court were distressing. Sara's post-mortem revealed 71 external injuries, including fractures, burns and bite wounds.
When confronted with images of Sara's injuries, Sharif appeared unable to watch and repeatedly said, “I accept everything,” as Carberry questioned him about the details of his alleged actions.
The prosecution presented a disturbing video clip from August 6, showing Sara dancing just two days before her death. Despite this glimpse of her vibrant mind, Sharif admitted to brutally beating her that same evening.
Sharif's defense team later sought private consultations with him in court, delaying further proceedings.
However, the trial continues, with Sharif and co-defendants entering not guilty pleas to charges of murder and causing or permitting the child's death.
Cross-examination
During the hearing, Carberry asked: Do you accept that you have severely beaten Sara in recent weeks? He replied: Yes, ma'am.
He then accepted that he had repeatedly attacked Sara with a cricket bat and caused 25 fractures to her body.
Carberry continued: I want to ask you about the times you attacked her with a cricket bat. What, in your opinion, had she done to deserve such a beating?
Sharif replied: Nothing.
She asked: Why did you hit her so forcefully?
He replied: I was wrong.
She continued: Were you mad at her because she started soiling herself in the summer of last year?
He replied: Yes ma'am.
She added: And she had started vomiting, hadn't she? to which Sharif replied: Yes, ma'am.
Carberry asked: And when she was sick, did you get angry? And if she soiled herself, did you get angry? He replied: Yes ma'am.
He accepted causing injuries to Sara's face and head by hitting her with the bat and metal pole on August 6.
Carberry continued: You have pleaded not guilty to murder. Would you like these costs to be submitted to you again?
He replied: Yes ma'am.
Published in Dawn, November 14, 2024
