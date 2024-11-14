College football Bottom 10 after Week 11 – Lost weekend in Florida

Inspiring thought of the week:

“Honestly, if we lose, I won't take a shower until early this morning. I'll just be angry. I'll just brush my teeth. It's like I don't deserve soap.”

— Syracuse head coach Fran Brown

Here at Bottom 10 headquarters, located behind the “sorry, not sorry” bouquet of water hemlocks sent to the Big 12 official office by Big 12 athletic director Mark Harlan, we know all too well the sting of losing football matches. We see it every week in every game we watch.

Yes, yes, we know what you're thinking. “Come on, dummy, someone loses every game someone watches.” That's true. At least it is that way now. We're also old enough to remember when games ended in a draw. That was much worse.

But here in the Bottom 10 Cinematic Universe, the losses are worse, because that's all you experience. You'd think we'd get used to it, numb with pain, like accidentally continuing to bite the same spot on your tongue to the point where it just becomes sensory free. But instead, it's like Bruce Banner explained about being the Hulk: “You see, I don't get any armor. I'm exposed. Like a nerve. It's a nightmare.”

But as we learned in “Age of Ultron,” even after one of his greatest losses, Bruce Banner takes a shower. So, Coach Brown, take it from us, in a world where every team has way more losses than Syracuse… dude, wash the dishes. Serious. We can smell you from here. And we're in Kent, Ohio.

With apologies to Mr. Clean, former Miami (Ohio) quarterback Mike Bath, former Southern Illinois running back Wash Henry and Steve Harvey, here are the bottom 10 rankings after Week 11.

The Golden(plated) Flashes remain America's last winless FBS team, losing their 18th straight game when they were defeated 41-0 by Ohio. Now they travel to My Hammy of Ohio, where they are given a 2.8% chance of winning by the ESPN Analytics Ouija board, er, I mean Matchup Predictor. But honestly, that game will just be the appetizer before the, yes, main course of Week 13, the Wagon Wheel showdown with Akronmonious. And by appetizer, we mean mini pizza bagels that have been burned way past their expiration date.

Not only did the New Owls use their claws to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory at UTEP, losing in double overtime, they also earned a bottom 10 bonus points for firing their head coach – and during their first year as FBS team no less. Although AD issued a statement that Brian Bohannon had “resigned,” Bohannon himself responded on social media: “Contrary to what has been reported, I want to be clear that I have not resigned.” But there's no confusion as to whether the Owls have moved up or down in these rankings, where every rise is also a fall.

Brett Favre Funding U. lost 37-3 to We Are Marshall, meaning all eight losses this season have come by double digits. In related news, I also received double-digit political texts on Election Day – and one of them was from Favre. No, really. I wonder: did he pay the data charges himself or did he steal change from the donation jar at his supermarket checkout?

Sometimes in this life we ​​are asked to do things that go against the grain of our being. It's like taking your daughter to the concert of an artist you've never heard of. Or that I have to use the most annoying instrument on earth: the leaf blower. This weekend, this Minutemen team will be asked to try to beat Liberty.

5. The solar state

Mario Cristobal's Miami Hurricanes suffered their first loss of the season, falling to Georgia Tech. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The coveted fifth spot has never been so busy. Florida's FBS, FCS and NFL teams posted a 1-11 record this weekend, saved only by the Miami Dolphins' victory over the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football.” UC(not S)F, US(not C)F, FA(not I)U, Stetson, Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman all lost, led into misery by the Wildcats' five-overtime loss to Southern. The Flori-duh Gate Doors celebrated the announced retention of coach Billy Napier by losing 49-17 to Texas. And Florida's My Hammy finally faced an opponent with a lead too big for a Cam Ward comeback and took its first loss of the season, falling to unranked Georgia Tech. If only someone else in the state could relate to that…

The Semi-No's continue to work around the coveted fifth spot by earning their bottom 10 the old-fashioned way, not only losing to semi/sorta/somewhat ACC member Notre Dame by a paltry 52-3, but also a stacked earn. of their own bottom 10 bonus points, not by firing head coach Mike Norvell, but because Norvell fired both his offensive and defensive coordinators and a wide receivers coach. In related news, a friend of mine steered his bass boat into a giant pile of sharp rocks last weekend and responded by throwing his shirt and hat overboard.

It was three weekends ago that the Buttermakers lost 35-0 to then-second-place Oregon. On Saturday they lost 45-0 to then second-ranked Ohio State. Now they play sixth-ranked Penn State, and in two weeks they end their season against currently eighth-ranked Indiana. We are left to assume that a team of professors from Purdue's legendary mechanical engineering department are studying this experience as a way to assess the stress placed on a school bus attempting to drive over a lava field full of land mines.

The Minors have the weekend off to continue their post-Kennesaw victory celebration. And what's the best way to get out of a two-week hangover? Dog hair? A cold bucket of water over your head? How about coontick dog hair and a bucket of water from the river during a Week 13 trip to Neyland Stadium to play Tennessee?

What's left of UTEP after Knoxville will play what's left of the Other Aggies after their Week 12 trip to take on the OG Aggies of Texas A&M. If there is any justice in this world, the loser and/or winner of that Aggie Bowl would continue playing…

The Other Other Aggies lost to the one-loss team the country forgot, Warsington State. But if you consider the week before that, we find a Bottom 10 conundrum. Utah State defeats WhyOMGing? but the week before he lost to Whew Mexico by five points. Meanwhile, Wyoming, which lost to Utah State two weeks ago, defeated New Mexico by five points last weekend. Maybe we'll get some clarity when Wyoming closes out the year in Washington State. Or maybe we've already given up. As so many here in the Bottom 10 seem to do.

Waiting list: Miss Sus Hippie State, Georgia State Not Southern, FA(not I)U, Akronmonious, Meh-dle Tennessee, WhyOMGing?, Temple of Doom, Living on Tulsa Time, You A Bee?, Standfird, people who put up all those election signs up, but won't bring them down now.