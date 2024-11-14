Sports
Tennis prepares for 2025, returns to the recruiting trail
The announcement is out: tennis will return to Taylor University next year, but first they need a team.
Technically, we don't have a team this year, said Josh Grubbs, head coach of men's and women's tennis.
Grubb's No. 1 job this school year is recruiting players; exactly why Taylor hired him a whole year in advance, he said. Ultimately, he appears to have 10 students on both the men's and women's teams.
In early October, he opened tryouts for the Taylor students. Currently, there are six Taylor students on campus who have signed up to play next year.
For now, the students on the list are pretty much on their own, he said. They start their own workouts and hit each other when weather permits before winter arrives. They also have access to the athletic weight room to lift and train and play on the new courts where tennis balls are provided.
Starting a team from scratch is not easy. The biggest challenge is getting potential tennis players to campus, but once the athletes reach Upland, Taylor will sell itself, Grubbs said. It's tough to recruit when Taylor hasn't fielded a team since 2019 and hasn't built up any recent tennis achievements to show to potential players.
Grubbs hopes to build a competitive tennis team. It's clear that every coach wants the most talented players, he said. However, he also wants to find the right players for the kind of team culture he hopes to build.
After all, next year's players will be crucial in laying the foundation for what kind of team they will be.
The most important thing is bringing in kids who are going to be great tennis players, great kids on campus, great kids off campus — that kind of thing, Grubbs said. That's the whole goal of every coach here at Taylor; we just want great kids mentally, you know, the whole package, kind of. So yeah, we're winning a few tennis matches along the way, that's definitely the icing on the cake.
Coming into Taylor and building a brand new team is very different, as most coaches add to existing teams. Grubbs said his team will be completely new.
New, all except junior Ian Helfert, a mechanical engineering major. Helfert played on Taylor's tennis team his freshman year from 2015 to 2017. He left Taylor before completing his bachelor's degree to pursue another career.
Helfert has since returned to complete his studies and took the opportunity to play for Taylor again.
Grubbs told him that playing on the tennis team would be serious. They don't start the team with the expectation that they won't perform well. No, the goal is for the players to do their best in offseason training while Grubbs is recruiting. They can try to win next year.
The hope, he said, is to play tennis, have a good team of friends who can hang out together and have the same goal: to win. And ultimately, support each other, he said.
Since playing college tennis, Helfert has experienced the tension between sports and academics.
To the newcomers coming to play college tennis, Helfert said: It depends on your major whether you just have to do what you have to do. Every time you can work on your schoolwork you have to use it – and you're going to have to give it up sometimes it's fun stuff, but if you want to play tennis you have to do it.”
In a sense, Helfert said he gets to finish his senior year at Taylor the same way he came in: playing tennis.
