MACAU DAILY TIMES WTT returns in 2025 with a prize of $800,000





Wworld Table Tennis (WTT) returns to Macau next September offering US$800,000 in prize money as part of the highly anticipated 2025 WTT Series calendar. The 2025 season will feature four Grand Smashes, each promising to redefine the heights of table tennis with their intensity and global reach. Fans can look forward to more frequent clashes between top sports players and rising stars as WTT brings the excitement of world-class competition to audiences on a more regular basis. The 2025 WTT Series will deliver an unprecedented season, with the debut of new WTT Grand Smashes, the return of iconic host cities and a powerful WTT Champions Series. The season kicks off with the Singapore Smash, followed by the debut of the United States Smash in Las Vegas and the return of China Smash in Beijing. In addition, the WTT Champions Series will feature six premier events, including the return of WTT Champions Chongqing and WTT Champions Incheon, as well as the debut of a WTT Champions event in Japan. The season concludes with the WTT Finals from November 25 to 30, where the top 16 singles players and eight mixed doubles pairs come together for one epic showdown. This is the moment we have been waiting for since the launch of World Table Tennis, following the challenges of the global pandemic, said Steve Dainton, Chief Executive Officer of WTT. We are setting a new standard and bringing fans closer to the intensity, talent and excitement that table tennis is known for, now more than ever in the history of our sport. Victoria Chan Related

