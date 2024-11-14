KIDS KASHMIR WILLOW CRICKET BAT KW 100 DRB JR TURQUOISE





What is the balance of a cricket bat? What is the difference between mid-profile and low-profile balance of bats? The balance of a cricket bat is determined by the ratio of weight distribution along the bat. The higher weight distribution to the handle of the bat ensures that the bat feels light and ensures an easy pick-up of the bat (Mid Profile Balance). A higher weight distribution towards the toe end of the bat increases the power of your shots through a more powerful bat swing (Low Profile Balance) Details of the bat handle 4-piece wicker handle with 3 rubber inserts. Reed is a flexible material that increases robustness under repeated impact. with ball. The rubber inserts in the handle between the 4 stick pieces help dampen the vibrations caused by ball impact. Wooden details Kashmir Willow is a hard, robust type of wood from Kashmir. It is ideal for beginners and casual users who want to explore learning ball cricket or playing with a strong bat. It is more robust than English willows and makes the bat ready to play. How do we test our bats at FLX? (Laboratory + use) All our bat designs are tested and validated to high standards of robustness and proper Bat balance at FLX's own Bat Lab in Bangalore. Our factories adhere to strict quality control plans to ensure that every billet we roll out comes as close as possible to the dream we had for it when we put pencil to paper. Our key promises of lightweight and strength are also validated by users like you on the field when they tested our bats while playing a game of cricket. A team of passionate cricketers trying to increase the excitement of cricket We are a team that enjoys hitting great shots with a great bat when we play cricket together. Cricket is more than a sport for all of us. We strive to ensure that you experience the same level of excitement when you play cricket with our bats. Sajan (Product Manager), Sharath (Product Engineer) and Abid (Product Designer) developed this Bat with the fantastic support of a large network, including the production teams, factories and users like you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.decathlon.co.ke/cricket-bats-and-balls/329725-19116-kids-kashmir-willow-cricket-bat-kw-100-drb-jr-turquoise.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos