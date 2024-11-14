The high school football playoffs are in limbo as the courts litigate





CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia's high school football playoffs remain in limbo as courts litigate over where to go next. The West Virginia Supreme Court has an official request to get involved. Officials with the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activity Commission (WVSSAC) told WSAZ's Curtis Johnson on Tuesday that it would go to the state Supreme Court for one answer that will solve everything. The executive director of the WVSSAC told Johnson that his organization filed that petition Wednesday at 5:23 p.m. in a request to overturn a court order in Wood County. Enacted Saturday, that ruling changed the playoff matchups and the number of playoff points teams received. But it also resulted in four schools that would have made the playoffs being eliminated without ever taking the field. Two of these four schools, Point Pleasant and Tolsia, are located in our region. That brings us to local developments, with the WVSSAC asking to suspend a Mason County decision. That ruling would require play-in games next Friday between Point Pleasant and St. Albans, as well as Capital and Hampshire. St. Albans and Capital made the AAA playoffs because of the Wood County ruling. But the WVSSAC claims playing these games would violate Wood County's order. But just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, sources on both sides told Johnson that talks were underway to move those play-in games to Saturday as a backup if the WVSSAC does not prevail at the Supreme Court. In Wayne County, the Wayne County Board of Education is seeking a court order to get Tolsia into the playoffs. That request was filed late Wednesday morning. A local judge is asked to order a play-in match between Tolsia and St. Marys at a neutral venue with no fixed date. And further south, Wyoming County and the WVSSAC agreed Wednesday afternoon to pause their injunction request, which aims to get Westside into the AA playoffs. Westside's attorney said they agreed to the pause because the school and WVSSAC want the same thing. The WVSSAC has filed that ultimate petition in the state Supreme Court. A court official told Johnson that the court cannot release the WVSSAC's official petition until Thursday morning. Stay tuned to the WSAZ app for the latest news. Copyright 2024 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

