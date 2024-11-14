Sports
Children's Day 2024: The importance of sports education at an early age in your child's life and 5 fun sports to learn
As the country celebrates Children's Day on Thursday, November 14, 2024, in observance of the birthday of India's first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, popularly known as Chacha Nehru In children, it is important that we take into account a crucial issue in the context of children's development and their future.
Children, Nehru thought, stood for the future and viewed them as the buds that would grow into beautiful flowers to make the nation both aesthetically pleasing and physically healthy.
To quote him: Children are like buds in the garden and must be cared for carefully and lovingly as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.
It is clear there that children must be raised with the utmost care and proper nutrition, not only in terms of their physical health, but also in terms of their academic development. But what is important is that while formal education of children is crucial, children must be prepared to experience education in the best of health and mind.
It is true that parents take every care in educating their children, but unfortunately they tend to ignore the importance of sports in their child's life. Since a healthy mind is the product of a healthy body, it goes without saying that a child who seriously ventures into pursuing a formalized institutional academic curriculum must be physically fit and healthy. Hence the relevance of sports.
Although sports and physical education are part of the curriculum in schools, it is always relegated and relegated to the background in the scheme of the child's futuristic prospects. It is time for those at the helm to understand that sport is not just a part of a physical activity, but also contributes in a significant way to crucial issues related to the child's development as a human being.
For example, things like punctuality, discipline, integrity, camaraderie and understanding are learned at a very early stage by the child who is introduced to the world of sports at an early age.
Hindustan Times Digital spoke to some experts in the field of sports and physical education to discuss the role of sports in the child's growth into a real human being.
Elsayeed Hussain, a national-level table tennis player and coach from Assam, said: Sports education at an early age has immense benefits for children, especially during their formative years. It teaches them the most important values such as discipline and time management
Hussain, who has been a passionate table tennis player since his childhood, believes his early exposure to sports paved the way to success for him. I have always been intrigued by sports, and table tennis is a sport that really fascinated me. Today, when I see young children at my coaching institute practicing games with such passion, I feel proud.
Similarly, Fahd Hazarika, an avid badminton player from Assam said: While the immediate benefits of early sports education are numerous, ranging from better physical and mental health to invaluable lessons in motor skills, teamwork and discipline can focus on what is happening in societies that do not. give sport priority at all. In some parts of the world, especially in India, sports are still viewed as merely 'extra-curricular' activities, secondary to academic pursuits. This outdated mentality not only undermines the importance of physical education, but has also led to a systematic neglect of sports as an essential part of a child's development. Despite some progress, we are still failing to give the sport the recognition it deserves, which I believe has significantly hampered our country's potential.
The consequences of this attitude are evident in the performances of our athletes on the world stage. Despite a population of more than 1.5 billion people, India often struggles to produce sporting talent comparable to smaller countries with fewer resources. The world is watching us excel in cricket, but in other disciplines our athletes often deliver disappointing results at events such as the Olympics, he added.
Hazarika added: Does India really have no talent? The answer is a resounding no. We have an abundance of talent, courage and physical potential. Unfortunately, the overwhelming expectation to pursue a career in so-called socially respected fields stifles the dreams of countless young athletes. When the focus is mainly on academics, only a handful of people dare to participate seriously in sports.
Sports activities that children can be introduced to at an early age
Below are some sports that children can be introduced to at an early stage:
1. Table tennis
Table tennis is a good indoor sport that, if introduced to it at a young age, can do wonders for concentration. Elsayeed Hussain recommends that children from the age of four be taught table tennis. He says table tennis plays a big role in improving motor reflexes and coordination, as well as mental acuity.
2. Badminton
Badminton is another sport that helps individuals stay active. Children can help develop their endurance and boost their metabolism by playing badminton. The game also improves flexibility and balance thanks to the dexterity required for glory,” says Fahd Hazarika.
3. Carrom
One of the other games that can be useful for children is carrom. Angshuman Sarma, who has played several carrom tournaments and won accolades, said: Carrom is a game that children should definitely be introduced to at an early stage. In addition to its many benefits, Carrom is suitable for all age groups and helps instill the values of teamwork, motor skills and, above all, focus.
4. Cricket
It is a well-known fact that India is a country of cricket lovers. People of all ages, from children to seniors, are attached to the game in one way or another. According to the official website of crickettos.com, through cricket, children can develop their gross motor skills, improve social skills and ensure mental well-being.
5. Swimming
Last but not least, swimming is an activity that children should be exposed to from an early stage. Swimming is more than a sport, it is a life skill, doctors believe. Dr. Ritwik Sharma, a medical professional, said: Swimming has a host of benefits. It not only improves cardiovascular capabilities but also helps control blood sugar levels. It is also beneficial to keep obesity at bay and ensures mental well-being.
According to Fahd Hazarika, by providing early opportunities and encouragement, we can unlock a wealth of potential that currently remains hidden. He said: In a world increasingly dominated by screens, encouraging children to play sports can also promote social interaction and reduce feelings of isolation. Ultimately, prioritizing sports education is about investing in the holistic development of our children, ensuring that they grow up not only as informed citizens, but also as good athletes and well-rounded individuals who can shine on all fronts. “
