Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer: 5 players to target, 5 to deal before the deadline

With Yahoo's standard fantasy football trading deadline set for Saturday, November 16, now is the time to optimize your picks for a potential playoff push. In the final trading article of the year, Sal Vetri presents five players to target and five to consider moving on now that their value is high.

5 fantasy trading goals

DAndre Swift, RB, Chicago Bears

The entire Bears offense struggled in Week 10. Chicago averaged just 3.9 yards per play against the Patriots defense on Sunday. This bad day affected everyone, including Swift, who produced just 65 scoreless yards in Week 10. But the good news was that Swift still played a strong role. He played 68% of the snaps and posted 17 touches in this game. Swift has now earned 17 or more touches in six straight games.

Now is the perfect time to buy low on Swift. By Week 10, Swift had scored 14 or more points in five straight games, including four games of over 100 yards and a touchdown. There is a chance the Bears make a change to the play-caller and if this happens it could shake up the backfield usage. But then only the disadvantages would be considered. There's also an outcome where a new play-caller helps get this offense on track and continues to utilize Swift. Swift is a buy-low before facing the Packers' 24th-ranked defense according to PFF in Week 11. Trade someone like Tony Pollard or Darnell Mooney for Swift if you can.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

Stevenson continues to see one of the best roles in football over the last month of the season. Over the past three games since getting healthy, Stevenson has played 75% of the Patriots' snaps and averaged 20 opportunities per game. This is quietly a powerful use for the Patriots' three-down back. Stevenson recently took over long distance work from Antonio Gibson, according to Fantasy Life. Stevenson has run nearly five times as many routes as Gibson over the past three weeks.

Stevenson is coming off a down week in which he produced 77 scoreless yards on 21 touches. But this inefficient day has opened a buy-low window for him. The Patriots offense hasn't been sexy for most of the season, but Drake Maye has given them life. He leads sustained drives that end up in the red zone more often than Jacoby Brissett. This has helped Stevenson, who finished twice in the top 10 in four matches with Maye. Stevenson has strong matchups against the Rams, Colts and Cardinals coming up. Try to get Calvin Ridley or Jakobi Meyers for Stevenson.

Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants

Nabers was relatively quiet the last month of the season. He hasn't surpassed 75 receiving yards or 15 fantasy since Week 4, despite some great games against the Commanders and Panthers during this stretch. Nabers is coming off another outing where he scored just eight fantasy points against the Panthers in Germany. But it's hard to put all the blame on Nabers; Daniel Jones completed less than 60% of his passes in Week 10 and now ranks 30th in QB efficiency this season according to Player Profiler.

The good news for Nabers is that his target volume has remained elite. Nabers has scored more than ten goals in six of his last seven games and has at least seven goals in every game this season. Nabers still ranks first in expected fantasy points (that's how good his role is), but he's second in unrealized air yards because Jones struggles to complete passes downfield. The poor QB play creates an opportunity to buy low on Nabers. Right now is the time to strike as Nabers enters his bye week and will face the Bucs in Week 12. The Bucs are allowing the second-most passing yards per game this season. Try trading George Pickens or James Conner for Nabers while you still can.

DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Metcalf is coming off his bye week and is likely to return from his knee injury this week. Metcalf has missed the past two games for the Seahawks due to this injury. This, combined with his bye week in Week 10, has opened up a nice buy-low window for Metcalf. Metcalf plays in an offense that is currently allowing 41 turnovers per game, third most in the NFL, and let's not forget how dominant his role has been this season. Despite not playing a game in the last three weeks, Metcalf still ranks sixth in explosive plays and first in deep targets over 20 yards according to Player Profiler.

Metcalf is a true alpha receiver and his schedule for the rest of the season is strong. He faces the Cardinals secondary twice and a struggling Jets defense over his next four games. Submit a trade offer for Metcalf before he returns in Week 11. Trade Jayden Reed or Marvin Harrison Jr. for Metcalf if you can.

Amari Cooper, WR, Buffalo Bills

Cooper has been a frustrating player to select in recent weeks. He has been inactive at the last minute for the past two Sundays, despite participating in training all week. The last time we saw Cooper was in Week 8, when he posted just one catch for three yards before injuring his wrist against the Seahawks. There's a good chance you can get Cooper at a discount right now, especially considering his tough Week 11 matchup against the Chiefs.

Cooper currently has a strong buy-low because the Bills and Josh Allen desperately need him. Allen has struggled the past two weeks without Cooper. In Week 9, Allen averaged just six yards per attempt, his second-worst performance of the year. In Week 10, Allen had a softer game against the Colts, but still struggled as he completed less than 60% of his passes. Expect Cooper to immediately step up as the team's top receiver once he's healthy. Now is the time to trade for him before he potentially returns in Week 11. Trade Kareem. Look for Cooper if you can. Speaking of which…

Trade away these 5 players

Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Hunt has been one of the best backs in fantasy since taking over the Chiefs' backfield in Week 5. During this stretch, he earned 58% of the snaps and averaged a whopping 23.5 opportunities per game. Since Week 5, Hunt ranks fifth in fantasy points per game among all RBs. He has put up better fantasy production than Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara and Kyren Williams during this time. This is all great; Hunt has won the league for his fantasy managers, but now it's time to trade him.

Isiah Pacheco is set to return for the Chiefs. He is expected to be back in training within one to two weeks. Pacheco could return to the field in Week 13, meaning you may only have one or two games left of Hunt where you see a workhorse role for the Chiefs. Hunt has survived on high volumes this season; his efficiency remains poor as he averages just 3.7 yards per carry. Now is the perfect time to sell Hunt high after his totals of 100 yards and seven catches in Week 10. Try trading him away for Jakobi Meyers or Ladd McConkey.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals

Harrison is coming off a quality performance, producing 13.9 fantasy points on five targets. He has now produced a serviceable fantasy week in two of his last three games. This has opened a nice sales-high window for the Cardinals' rookie first-round pick.

Over his last five games, Harrison has averaged just five targets per game and ranks 48th in wide receiver points per game. TE Trey McBride leads the team in target share during this stretch and Harrison is characterized as a primarily downfield, boom-or-bust receiver. He ranks seventh in deep targets, but many of them are uncatchable as he ranks 57th in attainable target percentages this season according to Player Profiler. It's a good time to sell Harrison if you can. Try trading him for DeVonta Smith or George Pickens.

Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Irving has been great this season. He might be the most exciting running back to watch every week. Irving ranks second in tackles broken and top 10 in explosive runs. He's a fantastic player and is coming off a strong performance, producing 87 total yards on 16 touches against the 49ers.

Irving is now entering his bye week. He actually has a strong schedule coming out of the bye as well, as there are matchups against the Giants, Panthers and Raiders. I understand if you'd rather put it away, but there's one big problem.

Irving still operates behind Rachaad White.

In Week 10, White played 59% of the Bucs snaps and handled 100% of the goal-line snaps and 100% of the two-minute offensive snaps. This turns Irvings upside down. His fantasy value currently depends on him making explosive plays at a high rate. If you put Irving ahead of Jakobi Meyers or Brian Robinson Jr. could trade, you should.

Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, San Francisco 49ers

This one may surprise you, but right now is a good time to test the market on a Samuel Sr. trade. He had a great game in Week 10, producing 76 scoreless yards on eight touches. It goes without saying that Samuel is a rare and elite talent, but this 49ers offense has a lot of weapons now.

Christian McCaffrey returned in Week 10 and immediately earned 20 opportunities and George Kittle continued his strong season with 57 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. But the most important insights from Week 10 come from the 49ers' wide receiver usage. Jauan Jennings served as the team's X receiver. This was Brandon Aiyuk's old role, and it led to Jennings leading the team with 93 yards on 11 targets. Rookie Ricky Pearsall also contributed with 73 yards and a score on six targets. Samuel's production may not be as consistent as we once thought with the increased involvement of Jennings and Pearsall. If you can trade Samuel for DK Metcalf or James Cook, you should.

Austin Ekeler, RB, Washington Commanders

Ekeler has been great in place of Brian Robinson Jr. the past two weeks. He has averaged fourteen touches over the past two games and has scored three touchdowns during that time. But it hasn't just been the past two games where Ekeler has been productive; he's been good all year. Ekeler has scored more than 10 fantasy points in seven of his nine games and quietly leads the NFL with an average of 6.8 yards per touch.

Ekeler is a strong selection, but there's a chance you can upgrade him for a weekly fantasy starter. Brian Robinson Jr. is trending to play in Week 11, so now is the time to trade Ekeler after his season-high of 17.6 points in Week 10. Try to trade him for Courtland Sutton or Romeo Doubs if you can.