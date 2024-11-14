Cal Poly Men's Tennis signs three players to its recruiting class





Nick Carless and the athletic department announced Wednesday that the program has signed three players for its newest recruiting class. SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. Cal Poly men's tennis head coachand the athletic department announced Wednesday that the program has signed three players for its newest recruiting class. The three signees include two high school seniors and one Division I transfer: Derek Hafiz (Westport, CT), Denzel Seetso (Gaborone, Botswana) and Liam Toroman (Boise State/Los Angeles, CA). More about the signatories: Derek Hafiz

Westport, CT

Staples HS Hafiz is ranked as a five-star recruit by tennisrecruiting.net, the top recruit from New England in the class of 2025 by USTA, and the 66th ranked recruit in the entire class. He is from Westport, Connecticut and said he chose Cal Poly because of the coaches, team and academic quality of the university. Comment from Coach Carless: “As a nationally ranked five-star recruit and one of the best players in New England, Derek is already an accomplished player, but what excites me most about him is his potential. Derek loves the sport and is very well coached. , has no technical limitations and competes very hard. These traits, along with his great serve and forehand combination, give him all the tools needed to become a great college player and more. tennis family to be able to coach him as soon as he arrives on campus.” Denzel Seetso

Gaborone, Botswana

The Taft School Seetso is from Botswana, Africa, but attended high school at Taft School in Watertown, Connecticut, for the past two years. At Taft, Seetso went undefeated in singles as a junior in 2023-2024 and helped Taft win the Founders League Championship. Coach Carless commented: “Denzel is one of the best juniors in his age group from Africa and has represented his home country of Botswana in the Davis Cup. The team aspect of playing at the highest level for his country will equip him for the atmosphere that exists in there. In college tennis, Denzel is an aggressive baseliner, extremely athletic, has a well-rounded all-court game and competes like a professional. He carries himself on the court with a level of maturity that is not always common among incoming freshmen mentality will allow him to make an immediate impact on our program when it arrives next fall.” Liam Toroman

Los Angeles, CA

Boise State/Sage Oak Charter High School Toroman is a mid-year transfer from Boise State who will join the Mustangs and compete for the team in the spring of 2025. Toroman spent his freshman year at Boise State in 2023-2024, finishing with a combined fall and spring record of 11-8 in singles and 5-7 in doubles. Before college, Toroman was ranked as one of the top 25 recruits in his class by tennisrecruiting.net. He attended Sage Oak Charter High School in Los Angeles. Coach Carless comments: “We are excited to have Liam join the program in January. He was a top junior player before starting his college career, and we can't wait to start coaching him. He is left-handed and covers the I'm always excited when we can add top talent to our roster and with a year of college experience already, Liam's arrival strengthens our line-up for seasons to come.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopoly.com/news/2024/11/13/mens-tennis-cal-poly-mens-tennis-signs-three-players-to-recruiting-class.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos