Field Hockey: All-State Team for the 2024 Season Announced

AURORA – The Colorado High School Activity Association has announced the 2024 All-State Field Hockey Team. The team is put together by the hockey league and sports coaches.

All-state field hockey

Player of the year: Addie Chandler, Colorado Academy

Coach of the year: Tori Karsten, Cherry Creek

First team
Name Year School
Elyse Bailey Senior Smoky hill
Anna Baumbusch Senior Colorado Academy
Leekaya Burke-Perryman Senior Pine Creek
Addy Chandler Senior Colorado Academy
Lindsay Dunbar Senior Denver East
Marley Farrior Senior Boulder School Dist
Channing Howarth Senior Palmer Ridge
Tatum Johnson Junior Knows Denver
Nice Katz Sophomore Cherry Creek
Darien Smith Senior Smoky hill
Meg Stanitsky Senior Colorado Academy
Avery Thorpe Senior Colorado Academy
Neilly Watts Senior Cherry Creek
Second team
Name Year School
Second Alexander Senior Mountain views
Emma Cary Senior Great view
Hailey Cornell Senior King's Jesuit
Ella Irgens Senior Cheyenne Mountain
Ruley Lesser Junior Smoky hill
Tatum Delivery Sophomore Mountain views
Hazel McDonnell Sophomore Cherry Creek
Catie McKellar Senior Poudre School Dist
Tessa Morgan Junior Knows Denver
Kathryn Paulussen Senior Arapahoe
Tevia reading Senior Mountain views
Stella Scuilli Senior Cheyenne Mountain

Honorable mention

  • Addie Von Steeg, senior, Regis Jesuit
  • Ella Ambruso, senior, Smoky Hill
  • Alden Carlson, freshman, Kent Denver
  • Maria Carmosino, Senior, Poudre School Dist
  • Annalize Cote, Junior, Arapahoe
  • Sakari David, Senior, Palmer Ridge
  • Zoe Harmon, Senior, Poudre School Dist
  • Makenna Hengel, Freshman, Kent Denver
  • Maia Hurd, sophomore, Mountain Vista
  • Caroline Johnson, Senior, Kent Denver
  • Lyla Jolly, Junior, Boulder School Dist
  • Vivian Lascola, Junior, Arapahoe
  • Olivia Leeder, senior, Arapahoe
  • Caroline Maytan, Junior, Cheyenne Berg
  • Lauren Messerle, Senior, St. Mary's Academy
  • Kaden Nielson, senior, Dakota Ridge
  • Adrienne Podany, Senior, Poudre School Dist
  • Sasha Pogoloff, Junior, Denver East
  • Kira Pratt, sophomore, Cherry Creek
  • Katie Ryan, senior, Boulder School Dist
  • Regan Talega, sophomore, Cherry Creek
  • Julia Wanner, Senior, Poudre School Dist
  • Bristol Whitehead, Junior, Smoky Hill
  • Claire Wilten, Junior, St. Mary's Academy
  • Paige Yeates, Senior, Smoky Hill

Related Topics: