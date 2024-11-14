Field Hockey: All-State Team for the 2024 Season Announced





AURORA – The Colorado High School Activity Association has announced the 2024 All-State Field Hockey Team. The team is put together by the hockey league and sports coaches. All-state field hockey Player of the year: Addie Chandler, Colorado Academy Coach of the year: Tori Karsten, Cherry Creek First team Name Year School Elyse Bailey Senior Smoky hill Anna Baumbusch Senior Colorado Academy Leekaya Burke-Perryman Senior Pine Creek Addy Chandler Senior Colorado Academy Lindsay Dunbar Senior Denver East Marley Farrior Senior Boulder School Dist Channing Howarth Senior Palmer Ridge Tatum Johnson Junior Knows Denver Nice Katz Sophomore Cherry Creek Darien Smith Senior Smoky hill Meg Stanitsky Senior Colorado Academy Avery Thorpe Senior Colorado Academy Neilly Watts Senior Cherry Creek Second team Name Year School Second Alexander Senior Mountain views Emma Cary Senior Great view Hailey Cornell Senior King's Jesuit Ella Irgens Senior Cheyenne Mountain Ruley Lesser Junior Smoky hill Tatum Delivery Sophomore Mountain views Hazel McDonnell Sophomore Cherry Creek Catie McKellar Senior Poudre School Dist Tessa Morgan Junior Knows Denver Kathryn Paulussen Senior Arapahoe Tevia reading Senior Mountain views Stella Scuilli Senior Cheyenne Mountain Honorable mention Addie Von Steeg, senior, Regis Jesuit

Ella Ambruso, senior, Smoky Hill

Alden Carlson, freshman, Kent Denver

Maria Carmosino, Senior, Poudre School Dist

Annalize Cote, Junior, Arapahoe

Sakari David, Senior, Palmer Ridge

Zoe Harmon, Senior, Poudre School Dist

Makenna Hengel, Freshman, Kent Denver

Maia Hurd, sophomore, Mountain Vista

Caroline Johnson, Senior, Kent Denver

Lyla Jolly, Junior, Boulder School Dist

Vivian Lascola, Junior, Arapahoe

Olivia Leeder, senior, Arapahoe

Caroline Maytan, Junior, Cheyenne Berg

Lauren Messerle, Senior, St. Mary's Academy

Kaden Nielson, senior, Dakota Ridge

Adrienne Podany, Senior, Poudre School Dist

Sasha Pogoloff, Junior, Denver East

Kira Pratt, sophomore, Cherry Creek

Katie Ryan, senior, Boulder School Dist

Regan Talega, sophomore, Cherry Creek

Julia Wanner, Senior, Poudre School Dist

Bristol Whitehead, Junior, Smoky Hill

Claire Wilten, Junior, St. Mary's Academy

Paige Yeates, Senior, Smoky Hill

