Sports
$65 million, ICC sanctions and…: Pakistan Cricket Board faces serious loss as Champions Trophy Row escalates
File photo of a cricket match between India and Pakistan© AFP
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 faces an uncertain future. The BCCI, after failing to get permission from the Indian government, has informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in 2025. The Pakistan Cricket Board, the designated host, is confident that there is no hybrid model where India plays its matches at a neutral venue. The PCB has also sent a letter to the ICC asking the world body to put its position and that of BCCI in writing.
India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012-13. Since then, they have only played each other in ICC and Asian Cricket Council events. The 2023 Asia Cup, which was hosted by Pakistan, saw a hybrid model with India playing its matches in Sri Lanka.
According to a report in screambuzzIf the Pakistan Cricket Board continues to maintain its tough stance and the Champions Trophy is compromised, it could result in sanctions from the ICC. If PCB withdraws, ICC funding could be significantly reduced. Rescheduling or postponing the tournament could mean PCB missing out on approximately $65 million in hosting fees. Recently, the PCB upgraded three venues – Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore – for the Champions Trophy and any financial loss would hurt them further.
The PCB has made it clear to the ICC that security is not an issue in the country which recently successfully hosted England and New Zealand and has promised the same for the Champions Trophy.
It remained firm on its stand of not having the event in a hybrid model like the Asia Cup last year when India's matches were held in Sri Lanka.
The ICC has not yet responded to the PCB and was discussing the schedule with the participating teams.
News agency PTI has learned that the PCB is also not keen on organizing the tournament outside the country, even in the UAE.
However, the launch event in Lahore has been postponed.
It was scheduled in Lahore as per the ICC management's briefing to the ICC CEC and the ICC Board on October 21 in Dubai. But this has now been suspended, according to an ICC insider.
With PTI inputs
