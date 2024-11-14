Florida State Football's Mike Norvell needs to go deeper than firing guys

Florida State Football should win.

It has a tradition of greatness and dominance, punctuated by an undefeated regular season last year. It enjoys the generous financial support of the university, Seminole Boosters, Inc. and NIL collectives. It has a broad recruitment base that can attract the best of the best. And 'buddy', it even has a heavenly connection with legendary coach Bobby Bowden.

So what went so wrong with coach Mike Norvell this season?

No one thought FSU was a disaster waiting to happen, a disaster that has led to a 1-9 record and the firings on Sunday of both the coordinators and receivers coach with two games remaining.

Norvell's decisions send clear signals to players, alumni, boosters and fans that he is committed to solving the underlying issues impacting team dynamics and performance. Money is not an issue at this point as it also comes with a price tag of $8.5 million.

This first play by Norvell was first and ten from deep in his own territory. Additional changes to the program must be implemented quickly to bring the chains further into the field.

Norvell must also evolve if he wants to achieve both the short- and long-term success that FSU expects and fans deserve. When he was hired at Memphis in 2019, he said the plan was to build a foundation that will “enable continued success in the future.”

The plan was turned upside down this season.

FSU football coach Mike Norvell needs to restart the program's culture and confidence

Leadership is not one size fits all, and Norvell must adapt even as he stays true to his core objectives. He is known for his passion, energy and aligned vision. Quickly restarting the program's culture and regaining trust can be complicated, and things are beyond complicated at FSU right now.

It's still confusing that this stunning collapse happened so quickly, but it did.

Norvell is and remains steadfast in his belief that he can do this well. FSU pays him a handsome amount of money to compete for championships, and FSU fans dig deep into their pockets to buy tickets and support the program.

“We all have responsibilities,” Norvell said Monday.

“And for this university, for this program, for our fan base, it is with every part of my mind and being to do this right, and we're going to do it right. We're going to bounce back. We're going to be on the right track to where we need to go.”

FSU coach Mike Norvell's coaching only fires the start of the reboot

Norvell's cleanup began Sunday with the announcement that offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, a former Seminole and local star, were fired.

It was also a harsh reminder of how difficult and very public it can be when coaches at this level in any sport lose their jobs. Winning on game days is fun, and this trio was part of the leadership team that went 13-1 last season. While Norvell prides itself on employee continuity, there is also a business side to change that is neither glamorous nor easy on the heart.

Sunday's announcement was also about the players.

Norvell's decision recognized that schemes are as important as standards. The Seminoles rank last among the 134 FBS teams in scoring at 13.3 points per game and are 101st in scoring defense, giving up 29.8 points per game.

It will be interesting to see how Norvell evaluates his current roster and what direction he takes to reshape it. He misread the transfer portal last season, there is a hint of selfishness in the dressing room and recruitment is also affected.

This much is certain: It should be a privilege for players to wear Seminole colors and be part of the program's tradition.

Unconquered must translate into toughness, physicality, leadership, teamwork, pride and….

Win.

“Our choice now is to start fighting for our betterment, to believe in each other, to believe in what the standard and the expectation is to be part of this program, because there will be no interruption and there will be no withdrawal are. Norvell said.

“No matter who it is to be a part of this program, there will be one way that we move forward. And I can promise you that it will be with everything I have and everything. those that surround me.”

