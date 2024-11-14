Diego Forlan, ex-footballer, makes professional tennis debut in Uruguay





MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY – NOVEMBER 13: Diego Forlan, the 45-year-old former Manchester United, Uruguay, … [+] and Atletico Madrid footballer making his professional tennis debut pauses during his doubles match at the 2024 Uruguay Open at the Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club on November 13, 2024 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images) Getty Images Former Uruguayan Diego Forlan made his professional tennis debut in a doubles match at the Uruguay Open on Wednesday, just over five years after retiring from football. The 45-year-old Forlan, considered one of the best strikers of his generation, took to the court with his doubles partner Federico Cori of Argentina after they were awarded wildcard entries. Despite the support of a sold-out crowd, Forlan's debut ended in defeat, as he and Cori fell 6-1, 6-2 against Bolivia's Boris Arias and Federico Zeballos in the first round of the ATP Challenger Tour event in his home city of Montevideo. The ATP Challenger Tour is one step lower than the main ATP Tour. Forlan and Cori had just one break point, which they could not convert, while their fourth-placed opponents converted four of their six break points. Forlan's inexperience showed when he and Cori also won only 63% of their second serves, giving significantly lower points than Arias and Zeballo's tally of 77%. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Despite his loss, Forlan was happy with his experience. I enjoyed it very much, said Forlan, a right-footed footballer and a left-handed tennis player, after the match, according to Reuters. I knew that the chance that it would be a difficult match for us was very high. I was happy. It's not easy at all. I played in an exhibition in 2017 and 2018 and I didn't have the experience today, he added. Forlans route to Pro Circuit MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY – NOVEMBER 13: Diego Forlan (R), the 45-year-old former Manchester United, … [+] Uruguay and Atletico Madrid footballer plays in his professional tennis debut, and doubles teammate Federico Coria talk during their match at the Uruguay Open 2024 at Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club on November 13, 2024 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images) Getty Images Forlan made his professional tennis debut after playing amateur masters tournaments for the past five years. His appearance at the ATP Challenger Tour event was likely a one-off on the professional circuit, as the gap between the second-string tour and the amateur 45+ Masters Tour is quite large. I'm far away from those guys, Forlan told the newspaper Guardian before the match. For me everything is positive. Playing with professionals, just for one game, you never know, but I know it's hard. I will enjoy. Forlan's impressive football career PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA – JULY 10: Diego Forlan of Uruguay celebrates his team's scoring … [+] second goal during the FIFA World Cup South Africa for third place in the play-off match between Uruguay and Germany at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 10, 2010 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Getty Images) Getty Images Forlan retired from football in August 2019 after playing for some of the biggest clubs in men's sport, including Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan. Known as a complete and versatile forward, Forlan won the Premier League with Man United in 2002-03 and the Europa League with Atletico in 2009-10. He also had an impressive international career, scoring 36 goals in 112 appearances, the third most in Uruguay's history. Forlan is known for his exploits at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where he finished as the tournament's top scorer with five goals and also won the Golden Ball for best player. He also scored twice in the 2011 Copa America final, guiding Uruguay to their first continental trophy in 16 years. After hanging up his boots, Forlan had a brief managerial stint, taking charge of Penarol and Atenas in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/manasipathak-1/2024/11/14/diego-forlan-ex-soccer-player-makes-pro-tennis-debut-in-uruguay/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos