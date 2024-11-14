Netherlands gets new NHL court; Augustine deserves Big Ten honors

“> “>

Former Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland has joined the NHL's hockey operations department as a consultant, NHL senior executive vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell announced Tuesday.

“We are excited to welcome Ken to NHL Hockey Operations, where he will provide valuable insights from his decades in the sport as a player, scout and executive,” said Campbell. “He offers unparalleled expertise in a wide range of areas.”

Holland joins NHL hockey operations after serving five seasons as president of hockey operations/GM of the Edmonton Oilers, leading the club to its first Stanley Cup Final in 18 years last June.

Holland moved to Edmonton from Detroit, where he served as Red Wings GM for 22 years and captured 10 division titles. He was a key part of the Red Wings Stanley Cup championship teams in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008, the last three as GM.

In 27 years as NHL GM, Holland amassed 1,145 regular-season wins in 2,061 games, fifth-most in league history in both categories.

Before taking over as Red Wings GM in 1997, Holland served in various positions within the organization, including assistant GM (1994-97), GM of the Red Wings AHL affiliate (1994-97), director of amateur scouting (1989- 1997). 94) and scout of Western Canada (1985-89).

Internationally, the Vernon, BC, native has served on several management staffs for Hockey Canada, highlighted by the Canadian men's gold medal at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics and the 2016 Hockey World Cup.

Holland also served on the NHL/NHLPA Competition Committee and the GM Executive Committee, contributing to rule changes such as three-on-three overtime in 2015-16.

Holland, a goaltender, was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 12th round, 188th overall, in the 1975 NHL Draft. He appeared in four NHL games with the Hartford Whalers and Red Wings during nine professional seasons.

Augustine named Big Ten second star

Red Wings draft pick Trey Augustine was named the Big Ten Second Star of the Week on Tuesday following Michigan State's win over Ohio State last weekend.

Augustine (South Lyon) stopped 51 of 54 shots to earn the 4-2 and 4-1 wins at MunnIce Arena.

The No. 2 goaltender shares the Big Ten's lead in games played (7), has more wins than any other goaltender in the league (6) and boasts a 1.57 GAA (third B1G) and a .941 save percentage (fourth B1G).

Only two goaltenders younger than Augustine have played in games so far this season, with Hampton Slukynsky splitting the team's six games at Western Michigan and Nicholas Kempf playing three (of 10) at NotreDame.

Michigan's Evan Werner was named third star after scoring twice in a weekend game against Notre Dame.

On Friday, he scored the OT winner in a 2-1 win. On Saturday, he scored Michigan's second goal in a 4-2 victory.

Tuesday NHL games

Winnipeg 6, (at) NY Rangers 3: Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor (Shelby Township) each scored twice, Connor Hellebuyck (Commerce Township) made 33 saves and the Jets won their seventh straight game.

Gabriel Vilardi and ex-Wing Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Jets, who have now won 15 of their first 16 games.

Will Cuylle, Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko scored for the Rangers, who dropped their second straight home game after last Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Ottawa 3, (near) Toronto 0: Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season and Josh Norris (Oxford), Tim Stutzle and Michael Amadio scored for Ottawa.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 38 shots for Toronto, which ended its three-game winning streak.

New Jersey 4, (on) Florida 1: Timo Meier scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves to snap Florida's seven-game winning streak.

Jack Hughes scored in the first period for the Devils, Paul Cotter (Canton) put New Jersey up 3-1 with 15:07 remaining and Dougie Hamilton and Jesper Bratt each had a pair of assists.

Sam Reinhart scored his 12th goal for Florida and Spencer Knight made 20 saves for the Panthers. Florida played without forward Sam Bennett, a late scratch with an undisclosed upper-body issue.

Boston 3, (near) St. Louis 2: David Pastrnak scored with 1:47 to play as Boston scored three goals in the third period to come back for a win over St. Louis.

Morgan Geekie and Charlie McAvoy also scored for the Bruins, who trailed 2-0 after two periods. Geekie returned to the lineup after playing the last three games as a healthy scratch.

Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves as Boston won for the fourth time in the last six games.

(On) Vancouver 3, Calgary 1: Elias Pettersson tied the game on the power play early in the second period and assisted on Erik Brannstrom's goal in the third.

Ex-Wing Pius Suter also scored for the Canucks while JT Miller had two assists. Vancouver goalie Kevin Lankinen stopped 28 shots.

Justin Kirkland scored for Calgary and Flames goalie Dan Vladar made 29 saves.

Swedish rookie Jonathan Lekkerimaki, the 15th pick in the 2022 draft, played his first game as a Canuck, capturing Brock Boeser's spot on the first unit's power play. Boeser is recovering from an upper-body injury after being hit in the head by Tanner Jeannot of the Los Angeles Kings last Thursday.

(On) Seattle 5, Columbus 2: The Seattle Kraken scored twice in 10 seconds as part of a four-goal second period, coming back from a two-goal deficit.

Brandon Tanev scored on a breakaway 7:13 into the second period, and Eeli Tolvanen followed with a power-play goal at 7:23 to give the Kraken the lead. Tye Kartye and Will Borgen also scored for Seattle in the second period. Jared McCann scored a late goal with an empty net and Joey Daccord had 38 saves.

Columbus took an early lead with a pair of quick goals of their own, as Sean Kuraly and Zachary Aston-Reese scored 22 seconds apart with about six minutes left in the first period. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 28 shots for the Blue Jackets, who have lost six in a row.

Capitals acquire Eller for picks

The Washington Capitals have reunited with veteran center Lars Eller.

Washington sent a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick to Pittsburgh on Tuesday for Eller, who spent seven seasons with the Capitals and helped the club win the franchise's first Stanley Cup in 2018.

The 35-year-old Eller had four goals and three assists in 17 games with Pittsburgh. He was in the second season of a two-year contract he signed with the Penguins in the summer of 2023.

Eller has 182 goals and 227 assists in 1,053 games with Montreal, Washington, Colorado and Pittsburgh. He remains a reliable two-way player and penalty killer and rejoins a Washington team that is off to a good start in the competitive Metropolitan Division. The Capitals entered Wednesday's action at 10-4-0, good enough for third place in the division behind Carolina and New Jersey.

“We are excited to welcome Lars back to our organization,” said Capitals General Manager Chris Patrick. This move increases our depth in the crucial center position. Lars is a versatile player who we are confident will add to the depth and competitiveness of our team.

The move could be the first of several for Pittsburgh, which was just two points clear at the bottom of the Eastern Conference on Wednesday. The Penguins were defeated 7-1 by Dallas on Monday night, a game in which the Stars scored six goals in the first period. Pittsburgh hosts Detroit on Wednesday.

Evgeni Malkin apologized for the team's actions on Tuesday.

“I want to say sorry to the fans, Malkin said. They saw a very bad game. I hope we find a good way together, win tomorrow and start building the team better.”

Saginaw's Mangone commits to Lake Superior State

In the first of many moves expected after the NCAA lifted its ban on CHL players, Calem Mangone committed to the Lake Superior State Lakers for the 2025-2026 season. The Saginaw Spirit overage forward made the announcement on his Instagram account.

Now in his fourth OHL season, the 20-year-old Mangone scored three goals and has 21 points (8-1321) in 18 games with Memorial Cup champion Spirit on Sunday.

The Lakers play out of Taffy Abel Arena in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and has won three NCAA tournament championships in 1988, 1992 and 1994. The program has produced NHLers Doug Weight, Jim Dowd, Brian Rolston and Bates Battaglia.

Michigan area hockey schedule

Wednesday

Red Wings at Penguins, 7:30 p.m

Rockford-at-Grand Rapids, 11 a.m

Friday

Red Wings at Ducks, 10

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7

Notre Dame, Michigan, 7

Colorado College of Western Michigan, 7

Northern Michigan, Minnesota, 8

Ferris State at Lake Superior State, 7

Augustana University at NTDP U18, 7

NTDP U17 at Madison, 8

Saturday

Red Wings at Kings, 8

Notre Dame, Michigan, 8

Colorado College in Western Michigan, 6

Northern Michigan, Minnesota, 7

Lake Superior State at Ferris State, 6

Augustana University at NTDP U18, 7

NTDP U17 at Madison, 8

Sunday

NTDP U18 at Youngstown, 4