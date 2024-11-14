Table tennis teams are approaching the final





In the A-class, both less privileged teams have reversed the results of the match from three weeks ago.

The Dukes took over a share of the lead after a 3-2 victory over Hello Kitty. In the previous meeting, Hello Kitty recovered from a 3-2 deficit in doubles to win 4-3, but The Dukes did not let this week's match follow a similar path. After splitting the first two games, The Dukes Div Mallya and Hank Doller played three straight games to take the match from four games to one, 11-9, 8-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11- 7. The teams shared the honors over the four singles matches, resulting in the overall victory for The Dukes. In the other match, Peralandra took their first win of the season, besting Dragons 3-2. Raymond Kissell had to go it alone for Dragons and lined up fill-ins to cover for his absent teammate. In the tie match, Kissell took victory in a five-set battle with Jimmy Greenwood, giving his side the chance to seal the doubles match. Dragons led 2-1 in the crucial rubber, but Peralandra won three close games (11-8, 11-9, 11-9) to make it 4-2. B class Double P continued its undefeated streak with a win over DanDan. Brendan Shingles missed his teammate and fought valiantly for DanDan, but the duo of Phil Higgins and Pete Retallick proved too strong in both singles and doubles, with Rob Russell taking over as partner Shingles. With the result decided at 3–0, the sides agreed not to seek further substitutes for the remaining singles matches. Tornado took outright second place with a 3-2 win over JD. Rob Russell and substitute Troy Mackrell each recorded singles victories for Tornado and won 4-1 in doubles, enough to take the final victory. C class Former leaders Mad Dogs found themselves in a four-way tie for the best record after dropping their first game of the season to Rockabilly. Jesse Edwards started things off well for Mad Dogs as he scored a hard-fought victory over Keith Price in the opening singles, but Price and Harvey Griffiths would come out on top in each of the remaining four rubbers, scoring a 4-1 victory. Tigers of Old remained scoreless after a 4-1 defeat against Petite Princesses. Ryan Smith and Logan Mackrell put in a comprehensive team performance for Princesses, winning the doubles and three of the four singles matches, losing 3-2 in their only defeat. In the last match, Dyl and Friends were defeated 4-1 by Flaming Monkeys. Issac Hope maintained his perfect personal record with two more singles wins, while Brayden Pike provided good support, picking up a singles win of his own and contributing to the side's doubles win.

