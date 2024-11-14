Wyoming Area Eliminated in Controversial Finish – Wilkes-Barre Citizens' Voice

Lyla Rehill of Wyoming Area looks on after shooting the goal during the PIAA 1A hockey semifinal against Boiling Springs at Milton High School on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.

Ella McKernan of Wyoming Area takes the ball downfield during the PIAA 1A field hockey semifinal against Boiling Springs at Milton High School on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.

Lyla Rehill of Wyoming Area charges off the field during the PIAA 1A field hockey semifinal against Boiling Springs at Milton High School on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.

Juliana Gonzales of Wyoming Area cries after a 1-0 semifinal loss to Boiling Springs in the PIAA 1A hockey game at Milton High School on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.

Ella McKernan of Wyoming Area takes the ball downfield during the PIAA 1A field hockey semifinal against Boiling Springs at Milton High School on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.

MILTON A controversial no-call in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter marked the end of the season in Wyoming Area, as the Warriors fell 1-0 to District 3 runner-up Boiling Springs on Tuesday in the PIAA Class 1A field hockey semifinals.

After a steal in the attacking half, Lyla Rehill sent a diving pass into the penalty circle with just over two minutes remaining. Wyoming Area's Juliana Gonzales received the pass and almost immediately connected with the oncoming Boiling Springs goalkeeper.

The Warriors were unable to get off a shot and play continued without a whistle, marring an otherwise simple game at Milton Area High School.

“It had a huge impact. It should have been a stroke, but that was clearly a missed call,” Wyoming Area coach Bree Bednarski said. “The goalkeeper did not go for the ball. She tackled our girl.

“It should have been a stroke. It really could have changed the game.”

Bednarski, the Warriors' sideline and the team's supporters were apoplectic in the aftermath. Forty seconds later, Bednarski was still pleading the case of Wyoming Area and was given a green card and threatened with further discipline.

As the clock ran, officials on the field and sidelines insisted the right call had been made.

“The goalkeeper played the ball,” said a referee in a post-match debriefing. “The girl fell, but the ball was offered to play.”

A goalless and shotless first quarter gave way to an equal second quarter.

With 4:44 left in the second quarter, Wyoming Area drew a penalty corner. After the Warriors cleared the ball to Ainsley Flynn at the other end, the senior midfielder sent a pass through the penalty circle to Rehill.

Rehill laid the ball down and fired a shot through the unbalanced defense and onto the far post. Although the ball ended up in the back of the net, the referees ruled the game had been blown dead due to dangerous play before the shot.

“Many phone calls did not go as they should have. But what are you going to do?” Bednarski said. “Our girls played as well as they could under the circumstances, and I am proud of them.”

Three minutes later, Boiling Springs drew the second penalty corner of the match. After Kate Yenser's drive, Anna Lucido scored to give the Bubblers a lead late in the first half, which held through the remainder of regulation.

The Warriors played an aggressive second half. They won three more corner chances without conceding a single goal and finally scored their first shot on net.

Even after the contested no-foul, Wyoming Area pressed on with another dangerous possession but couldn't break through Boiling Springs' staunch defense.

“We absolutely dominated the entire match. We dominated the entire game,” Bednarski said. “We had possession of the ball. We were in our attacking circle for almost 90% of the game, just a lot of missed calls.”

Wyoming Area finished the season with a 20-1 overall record, one game shy of a return to the PIAA championship finals.

“We played a very, very good season,” Bednarski said. “I'm proud of them. I'm sad for them.

“I'm sad for them because they have worked really hard this year and they deserve to go to the final.”

Wyoming Area's deep postseason run drew parallels to its previous state finals campaign two years ago. In 2022, it reached the championship game with many of the same players, falling to Boiling Springs.

Of the Warriors' eleven starters in the semifinals, six are graduating this year. Next season they will be without Gonzales, Flynn, Ella McKernan, Krea Bonita, Addyson Dragwa and Rehill, the team's 2024 leader in goals and assists.

“When I first came here, they were sophomores,” Bednarski said. “They've grown with me, and I've grown with them. They are just real leaders on this team.”

Second: Lucido (BS) by Yenser, 1:41; Shots corners: BS 1-2, WA 1-6; Saved: Cobbler (BS) 0, Muniz (WA) 0.