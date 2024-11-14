Official dimensions and room requirements for table tennis tables – SUMMITSPORT





November 14, 2024 Posted by RICHARD TINKER

What is the size of a table tennis table? Quickly discover the official size for table tennis tables in Australia and what size room you need to easily play a game of ping pong. Dimensions and dimensions of the table tennis table The standard table tennis table measures 274 cm (9.0 ft) long, 152.5 cm (5.0 ft) wide and 76 cm (2.5 ft) highas specified by the International and Australian Table Tennis Rules. OFFICIAL TABLE SIZE TABLE LENGTH

TABLE WIDTH TABLE HEIGHT 274cm (9.0ft) 152.5cm (5.0ft) 76cm (2.5ft) For more information on official dimensions, please refer to Table Tennis Australia's equipment guidelines: Table Tennis Australia – Equipment. Click on the image for a higher resolution version Minimum room size for table tennis To fully enjoy table tennis, players need sufficient space to move around the table. Quickly discover how much space you need for your table and to play games. Recommended play area: The recommended space includes 200 cm (2.5 meters) behind each end of the table and 100 cm (3.3 ft) on each side. These dimensions provide plenty of room for players to make quick movements and execute a wide range of shots without obstruction. Required space around the table tennis table: End of clearance : 200 cm (6.6 ft) at each end

: 200 cm (6.6 ft) at each end Side clearance: 100 cm on each side Minimum room dimensions: This brings up the recommended minimum room size for a home or club setup 674 cm long And 352.5 cm (11.6 ft) wide. MINIMUM SPACE FOR TABLE TENNIS LENGTH OF THE ROOM

ROOM WIDTH 674 cm (22.13 feet) 352.5 cm (11.6 feet) This ensures a simple game and plenty of space for both defensive and offensive shots. Points to consider: Measure the dimensions of your playing field . Stand behind the edge of the table, wave your arm and make sure there is enough space to play.

. Stand behind the edge of the table, wave your arm and make sure there is enough space to play. Think sideways movement and have enough space for wide shots. Enough space means you limit the fun factor.

and have enough space for wide shots. Enough space means you limit the fun factor. Not enough space? You may want to consider an outdoor table instead. Important Considerations in Competitive Play Extra space for advanced or official table tennis matches While the minimum dimensions are sufficient for casual play, competitive players may need even more space for longer rallies and more dynamic movements. Professional venues often allow 300 cm (9.8 ft) behind the table and 200 cm (6.6 ft) on each side for improved player freedom of movement. Need more help? We are happy to assist you and offer you suggestions on best practices for your table tennis table and the space to place it. With qualified staff, the SUMMIT team can help you make the right decision. Contact us: BRISBANE

1/53 Kremzow Road, Brendale, Queensland, 4500. Phone: (07) 3482 3337 Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Holidays: Closed SYDNEY

Oude Wallgroveweg 50, Eastern Creek NSW 2766 Phone: (02) 9670 0600 Opening hours: Monday to Friday 10am – 4.30pm Holidays: Closed

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://summitsport.com.au/blogs/articles/official-table-tennis-table-dimensions-and-room-requirements The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos